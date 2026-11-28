Chargers QB Justin Herbert Ruled Out Against Jets, Uiagalelei Steps In
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will miss the game against the New York Jets due to injury, ending a tough season marked by high sack counts and turnover issues. Backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson, referred to as Uiagalelei in the report, takes over the starting role for the team currently sitting at 1-9.
Herbert reported symptoms following a 27-24 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, which dropped the Chargers to 1-9. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Inglewood, Calif.
, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. on Sunday, which dropped the Chargers to 1-9. He did not practice all week and was ruled out on Friday. It was a dismal season for Herbert before the injury.
He has completed 62.4% of his passes for 1,851 yards and eight touchdowns with 11 interceptions while struggling to adapt to new coordinator Mike McDaniel’s offense. Herbert has taken a league-high 39 sacks, including six against the Jets. Uiagalelei is in his second NFL season, having made his debut in a 44-22 loss to the Houston Texans on Nov. 8. He completed 2 of 7 throws for 24 yards and a touchdown after replacing Herbert in the fourth quarter.
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