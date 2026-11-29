The Chargers get hurt in the checkbook and on the injury report, requiring roster moves.

. The team is 1-9 and higher on NFL draft positioning than any other list. And head coach Jim Harbaugh, his coaching staff and even general manager Joe Hortiz should probably be on the hot seat.

The Chargers are also a team losing some straight-up cash via the NFL thanks to the fines process that reviews the prior week’s action.and there are some interesting things happening around the Chargers before kickoff in Week 12 against the New England Patriots. Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh , running back Kimani Vidal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, two Chargers players received fine letters for actions committed during the Week 11 loss to the New York Jets.

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Chargers running back Kimani Vidal received a fine letter of $5,972 for an unnecessary roughness late-hit infraction in the second quarter. Chargers defensive lineman Teair Tart received a fine letter of $11,941 for an unnecessary roughness facemask violation, also in the second quarter. For what it’s worth, Mason Taylor of the Jets received the biggest fine of the game, checking in at $13,215 for a third-quarter leg whip violation.