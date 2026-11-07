Chargers’ Mike McDaniel wants a new look at their feeble offense

With the winless Chargers failing to score a touchdown their past two games, the first-year coordinator is moving upstairs into the coaching box.

Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel looks on prior to a game against the Rams on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium. EL SEGUNDO — After stumbling out of the gate to begin the season, the winless Chargers will be making some coaching adjustments for their Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

In an effort to improve the offense, which ranks 28th in the 32-team NFL with 288.3 yards per game, offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel announced Thursday that he will head into the coaching box to get a new perspective on play-calling. McDaniel spent the first seven games of the season on the field, but will be making the move upstairs after the offense’s current stretch of nine consecutive quarters without a touchdown.

Also read NFL Week 9 uniforms: Eagles rock 'Kelly Green,' Chargers don 'Super Chargers'

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh trusts McDaniel’s decision to move up into the box and welcomed the change.

“ a chance to see it from that angle. He’s able to coach a lot of the players. To be able to see that,” Harbaugh said. ”I think it’s good.

Advertisement

Nobody watches more tape than Mike. That’s the view, that’s the vision. I think it’s good, I’m all for it. ” McDaniel’s switch comes at a pivotal point in the season.

The Chargers’ offensive struggles were put on full display in their previous two games against the Rams and Kansas City Chiefs. In each game, the Chargers failed to score a touchdown and were limited to less than 100 rushing yards. The passing game hasn’t fared much better either, with quarterback Justin Herbert throwing three interceptions across that stretch. Despite the offensive inconsistencies, Harbaugh said the team’s motivation and determination haven’t faltered one bit.

“Narrow lane. attacking, getting ready for this game. It’s a one-week lane. They’re ready – players and coaches,” Harbaugh said. With the Chargers still searching for their first win, Harbaugh offered up a blunt message to the Chargers’ supporters.

“We want to be better for our fans. Our fans are tremendous, I love our fans,” Harbaugh said.

“We’re just hellbent on giving them that winning football experience. ”Tight end David Njoku and linebacker Denzel Perryman continue to work themselves back from injuries. After being designated for return from the injured reserve Wednesday, both players participated in Friday’s practice in a limited capacity. Linebacker Daiyan Henley sported a non-contact jersey during the media viewing period of practice.

Advertisement

He was listed with a shoulder injury, but will be good to go after getting removed from the injury report Friday.

“My main focus is to make it to each week,” Henley said. “To be there for my teammates, no matter the situation. Just trying to be there and making sure I’m able to give my best effort each weekend I’m able to play. ” Cornerbacks Donte Jackson and Rodney Shelley and outside linebacker Bud Dupree were also removed from the injury report.

Along with most teams at this juncture in the season, the Chargers have been managing the workload of some players who have been dealing with different ailments. Harbaugh said there’s more than meets the eye to keeping a team relatively healthy for 17 regular-season games.

“There’s a lot of individuals. Some it’s just walkthrough, reduced reps, players taking a day off. We say I’m getting in a car crash on Sunday and getting yourself back and ready to play the following week,” Harbaugh said.