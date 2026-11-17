Chargers LB showed some love despite nearly being dealt to the Broncos.

It has been a rollercoaster of a week for Daiyan Henley. The talented linebacker was dealt from the Chargers to the Broncos ahead of the NFL trade deadline, only for Denver to nix the deal a day later.

“I think I made it really clear when I got back in the building that imma do it for my teammates. I love them. They love me. And that’s what tonight was for,” Henley said after the win.

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"I'm gonna do it for my teammates. I love them, they love me. That's what tonight was for.

" 💙💛 After initially being traded away, Daiyan Henley returned to the Chargers and led them to their first win! He told our“I put my body on the line, as I’ve been doing for so long. I just wanna let them know that I love them. ” Los Angeles’ defense did an incredible job on Monday, particularly against Derrick Henry and Baltimore’s run game.

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Henley played a critical part in the Chargers holding the Ravens’ defense to only 16 rushing yards. Henley led the Chargers in tackles and had one tackle for a loss, with a pass deflection.

“I feel like this is who I’ve been. As you guys know, I’ve battled through a lot,” Henley said.

“… Last year was tough. This year is no different. So for me, it’s nothing that I’ve learned about myself. But I just understand the business a little bit more now.

It is what it is. ”Broncos raised concerns about his kneeOn Thursday, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said the team would welcome him back with open arms and that’s just what they did.