Justin Herbert and Omarion Hampton powered the Los Angeles Chargers past the Baltimore Ravens, ending their winless skid on 'Monday Night Football.'

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| FTF Jacoby Brissett is going to be traded from the Arizona Cardinals to the Baltimore Ravens following Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley’s injuries. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes ask if this is a good move for the Ravens, and if Caleb Williams is a top 4 QB.have notched their first victory of the season, as Justin Herbert and company took down the Baltimore Ravens on"Monday Night Football," spoiling Jacoby Brissett’s first game with his new team since being traded by the Arizona Cardinals.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. The Ravens’ troubles continue, as they dropped their fifth straight game and fell to 4-6 on a season that seems to be slipping away from them.

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Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. , on Nov. 16, 2026.

Meanwhile, head coach Jim Harbaugh and everyone within the Chargers organization can all breathe a sigh of relief knowing they’ve at least avoided some embarrassing NFL history. It was no easy feat against a desperate Baltimore team trying to right the ship in any way possible, especially at quarterback.

The injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler"Snoop" Huntley have decimated the team’s offense, leading to a necessary trade with the Cardinals, who had made Brissett their third-string signal caller amid their own struggles. The Ravens and its fan base hoped Brissett would be the answer to get the ball rolling again, but he was forced into a late fourth-quarter comeback scenario, down 23-20, but with ample time, and timeouts, to work with.

On second-and-10 from their own 39-yard line, Brissett hit receiver Zay Flowers right between the numbers, and he crossed midfield into Chargers territory. But, instead of trying to get out of bounds or simply taking the first down and heading back to the huddle, Flowers tried fighting through two Chargers defenders. Tarheeb Still made a tremendous play, stripping Flowers of the ball and Elijah Molden fell on it for a clutch fumble recovery with 2:11 to play in the game.

All Herbert needed to do was kill the clock with a couple of first downs, and considering he was doing everything in his power to will his team to victory on Monday night, he knew he was just about at the finish line. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert rushes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. , on Nov. 16, 2026.

Los Angeles did their jobs, with Herbert finding Charlie Kolar for a first down just after the two-minute warning. It was enough to melt the clock down to 18 seconds, and with no timeouts on their end, the Ravens couldn’t muster the miracle Hail Mary to avoid disaster as the pass from Brissett was batted down near the goal line as the clock struck zero.

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In the end, the Ravens are not going to win games if Derrick Henry is rushing for only 10 total yards on 10 carries. He had nine rushing yards on 16 carries back in 2023 during his time with the, but this performance, or lack thereof, was astonishing to see, especially for a Ravens home game and considering the circumstances heading into Monday night.

No team rushing for a team total of 16 yards can function as an offense, and that’s credit to a hungry Chargers defense that certainly did their part in keeping Brissett uncomfortable in his first start for Baltimore. Brissett did, however, look better once settled in the second half. He finished 33-of-49 for 340 yards, though he was unable to notch his first touchdown pass while throwing an interception.

He seems to like tight end Mark Andrews, who had a team-high eight catches and 82 yards. Meanwhile, Herbert was 12-of-18 for 129 yards through the air, but it was his legs that played such a vital role in the Chargers getting things done on the road. He was a running threat, rushing for 51 yards on seven carries with the game’s first touchdown under his belt.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett throws against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. , on Nov. 16, 2026.

Then, Omarion Hampton had the running performance he’s been searching for since the start of the season, racking up 105 yards on 22 carries with his own touchdown run. While Harbaugh and his Chargers can celebrate and look to build off their first win, head coach Jesse Minter and his staff are back to the drawing board as their playoff hopes hang in the balance after handing their opponent its first win of the year.