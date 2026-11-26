The Chargers have claimed Avery Smith off of waivers, which could be a very smart move.

Earlier in the season, the organization moved Smith and received a sixth-round draft pick. Now Smith is back, and the cost to reacquire him was no additional compensation.

So essentially the Bolts got a free draft pick. The original move brought a draft choice into the picture. A sixth-round selection may not sound like a major return,The front office has recovered a player it knows while keeping the draft compensation it received earlier. The transaction gives the team a chance toI like the thinking behind this move because a roster decision does not always have to be permanent.

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Teams make changes because of roster limits, immediate needs, player evaluations, and the value of draft picks. Circumstances can look different later. If a familiar player becomes available and still fits, bringing him back can be sensible. There is no guarantee Smith will make a major impact.