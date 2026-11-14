Chargers get harsh reality check from edge rusher as frustration builds: ‘Walk upstairs and ask them’

The Chargers are losing their players’ trust. Despite losing eight straight games to open the 2026 season, the Los Angeles front office chose to retain all of its players ahead of the NFL tra…

Despite losing eight straight games to open the 2026 season, the Los Angeles front office chose to retain all of its players ahead of the NFL trade deadline (with the exception of theBud Dupree #48 of the Los Angeles Chargers stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Inglewood, California.

Chargers edge rusher Bud Dupree made an unprompted comment about the organization’s lack of accountability this season.

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“Don’t ask hard questions to us; ask hard questions to them,” Dupree said to reporters at Friday’s practice. “Ask the hard questions. Everybody pull they cameras out and go upstairs and ask questions to them. Everybody.

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Walk upstairs and ask them. ” Chargers brass has been adamant that the 2026 campaign isn’t a losing season, but the glaring truth is the organization is the NFL’s worst team. It’s puzzling how general manager Joe Hortiz assembled the roster given the financial flexibility the team had. General manager Joe Hortiz of the Los Angeles Chargers speaks at the podium during the 2025 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Entering the offseason, the Chargers had the most cap space of any NFL team. There was skepticism regarding the limited additions to the squad, but coach Jim Harbaugh’s team still had Super Bowl expectations. Week 10 of the NFL season is here, and the Chargers’ performance is dumbfounding. The team is reportedly focused on winning its first game of the season, but it’s clear