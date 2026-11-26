Los Angeles Chargers essentially got a free sixth-round pick from the Seattle Seahawks after new transactions were reported.

The Los Angeles Chargers may be 1-9 and looking toward the offseason for a rebuild, but some positive news found its way to the mass media, giving Chargers fans a small boost of hope for the future..

This was viewed as one of the best undrafted rookie signings across the league, with the hope that Smith would make the Bolts' roster.as: "a well built defensive back but is on the shorter side at just over 5'10. He relies on instincts and route recognition to make plays on the ball and does an excellent job at preventing wide receivers from stacking him on deep routes.

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His tackling could use some technique improvement but he is unafraid and willing to get in the mix.