Los Angeles Chargers earned their first win of the season, defeating the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 as Derrick Henry was held to 10 yards and Baltimore lost its fifth straight game.

The Los Angeles Chargers ended an agonizing 11-game losing streak with a hard-fought 23-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. Justin Herbert and running back Omarion Hampton each scored first-half touchdowns to give Los Angeles a lead they would not relinquish. The win lifts the Chargers to 1-8 on the season and snaps a skid that dated back to last year.

Baltimore fell to 4-6 after suffering its fifth consecutive loss. This string of defeats marks the most embarrassing slide for a team previously considered a Super Bowl contender. The Ravens allowed Los Angeles to dominate at the line of scrimmage, outrushing Baltimore 160 to 16 yards in total.

Also read Nick Canepa’s Report Card: Chargers past test on the way to first win of the season

Herbert completed just 12 passes for 129 yards, but his 22-yard scoring run on the first possession proved decisive. He never lost the lead after that opening drive. Herbert later threw a crucial first-down pass to former Raven Charlie Kolar late in the game to seal the victory. The Chargers defense also forced a critical fumble by Ravens receiver Zay Flowers near the Los Angeles 45-yard line.

Rookie running back Omarion Hampton produced one of the key plays of the contest on fourth down from the one-yard line. He was initially stopped by linebacker Roquan Smith but powered into the end zone with help from teammates. That score made it 17-7 with 1:56 remaining in the half and effectively put the game out of reach for Baltimore.

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Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw for 340 yards in his debut, but it was not enough to overcome the early deficit. Brissett and the offense struggled initially, starting with three straight three-and-outs. The home crowd booted the Ravens loudly as they struggled to find any offensive rhythm at M&T Bank Stadium.

Derrick Henry was held to just 10 yards on 10 carries. He did score two touchdowns, including a 2-yard run that cut the Los Angeles lead to 10-7. His 1-yard run later in the fourth quarter made the score 23-20 with 10:23 left, but the Ravens could not respond.

The Ravens traded for Brissett hoping the veteran quarterback could keep the offense functional while starters Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley remain on injured reserve. Baltimore tried to avoid falling out of playoff contention, but their record suggests they are fading fast. The team has now lost seven of its last eight home games.

Injuries continued to plague both sides throughout the contest. The Chargers lost cornerback Rodney Shelley to an ankle injury. Baltimore suffered significant losses on the interior of the offensive and defensive lines. The Ravens lost guard Vega Ioane to a shoulder injury and defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike to a hamstring injury.

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Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson applied consistent pressure on Brissett, recording a sack that disrupted the Ravens' rhythm. Tomlinson helped limit Brissett to a performance that lacked the efficiency expected of a starting quarterback in this division. The Chargers defense forced turnovers at critical moments to protect their narrow lead.

Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers coaching staff celebrated with tight end David Njoku and Hampton during the game. The celebration reflected the relief of ending such a long winless stretch. The team showed resilience in a game that many expected them to lose easily.

The Chargers now host the New York Jets on Sunday. They will look to build momentum from this breakthrough victory. The Ravens travel to Carolina to try and stop their slide. They face a tough road game to potentially salvage their season.