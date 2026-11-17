The Los Angeles Chargers secured their first win of the season, ending an 11-game losing streak, with a 23-20 victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. Key performances from Justin Herbert and a late defensive stop by Tarheeb Still and Elijah Molden sealed the win, snapping a drought that stretched back to last season.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, right, celebrates with running back Kimani Vidal after Herbert scored on a 2-yard touchdown run during the first half of their game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, in Baltimore.

The Chargers won, 23-20, their first victory of the season after an 0-8 start. BALTIMORE — Maybe it was the bright lights of primetime and a national television audience. Maybe it was the extra day to prepare for “Monday Night Football. ” Or maybe, just maybe, the Chargers got tired of losing, fed up with the zero sitting in the win column for the first eight games of the season.

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Whatever the reason, or reasons, the Chargers finally found a way to win one, taking a 23-20 victory over their former defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter, and the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. The Chargers were far from flawless, but on this night and against this opponent, it was just enough to win.

Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still ripped the ball from the grasp of Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers and safety Elijah Molden recovered it at their own 46-yard line with 2:01 remaining in the game, helping to preserve the victory and ending an 11-game losing streak, dating to last season. The Chargers’ 23-13 lead in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter, after the third of Cameron Dicker’s three field goals, was in jeopardy after the second of Derrick Henry’s short touchdown runs.

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Henry’s 1-yard scoring run cut the Chargers’ lead to 23-20 with 10:23 remaining. Quarterback Justin Herbert completed 12 of 18 passes for 129 yards and running back Omarion Hampton rushed for 105 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries for the Chargers. Wide receiver Tre’ Harris caught five passes for 86 yards. The Chargers’ last win was a 34-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 last season.

They lost their final two regular-season games and then an AFC wild-card playoff game to the New England Patriots, a defeat that prompted the firing of Greg Roman as offensive coordinator. Mike McDaniel, Roman’s replacement, found his own job in jeopardy as the Chargers’ offense failed in ways great and small and their season spiraled away from them in the opening weeks of the season. The Chargers even threatened the franchise’s worst start, an 0-11 debacle in 2000.

The Lamar Jackson-less Ravens had problems of their own during a four-game losing streak going into the game. Jacoby Brissett made his Baltimore debut after a trade before last week’s deadline from the Arizona Cardinals. It was Brissett who led the Cardinals past the Chargers in Week 1. But the Chargers topped their NFL-worst average of 15.1 points per game by taking a 17-10 lead by halftime on Monday, with Herbert throwing for 91 yards and running for another 45.

It was the Chargers’ best, most productive and most efficient first half of the season. Herbert capped the Chargers’ opening drive with a 22-yard scramble for a touchdown. Hampton scored on a 1-yard rush after Dicker had kicked a 38-yard field goal to account for the Chargers’ first half scoring. Linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips had an interception.

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Hampton had 36 yards on 10 carries in the half as the Chargers appeared to finally have settled on him as their lead back. He had been in a rotation with Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell through the first nine games of the season, among the many offensive oddities of the opening weeks. Of equal or greater importance, the Chargers stuffed the Ravens’ ground game, limiting Baltimore to zero net rushing yards in the first half.

Henry scored on a 2-yard run, but he had minus-1 yards on five carries. Riley Patterson kicked a 26-yard field goal to make it 17-10 on the final play of the half. Tight end David Njoku and linebacker Denzel Perryman were activated from injured reserve several hours before the game. Njoku had been sidelined since Week 2 because of a leg injury.

Perryman hadn’t played this season because of a pectoral injury suffered during training camp. The Chargers created space on the roster for Njoku and Perryman by placing offensive lineman Branson Taylor on IR because of an ankle injury and waiving tight end Hayden Rucci. Taylor will be sidelined for a minimum of four games and won’t be eligible to play again until Week 14.