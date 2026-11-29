Do the Chargers have any chance at winning, even with the large amount of injuries they are enduring?

leave with a win. The most important question is how quickly DJ and the offense can settle into a rhythm. The coaching staff can help by giving him a manageable plan.

As well as mixing the run and pass, avoiding situations that put him under unnecessary pressure. If the Chargers fall behind early then the game could become harder for the second-year quarterback. Do the Chargers have any chance at winning? A quarterback change can affect nearly every part of an offense.

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The timing between the quarterback and his receivers, communication before the snap, and decisions under pressure all become especially important. Uiagalelei may not have the same experience or familiarity as the Chargers’ usual starter, so a strong start will definitely matter. He does not need to do everything himself. Making simple decisions, protecting the football, and taking the opportunities the defense gives him would help keep the offense on schedule.