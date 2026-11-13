Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh says Broncos used loophole to fail Daiyan Henley physical after trade

Jim Harbaugh accused the Denver Broncos of failing Daiyan Henley on his physical to try to force the Chargers to accept less draft compensation, calling it a loophole the NFL should close.

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh accused the Denver Broncos of using a loophole in NFL trade rules to try to force the Chargers to accept less compensation for linebacker Daiyan Henley, after the teams had agreed on a deal before the deadline.

Harbaugh made the comments to reporters Thursday, saying the Broncos tied the outcome of Henley's physical to whether Los Angeles would take a reduced return. The trade had been agreed to before the deadline, with the Broncos set to send a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick to the Chargers for Henley, pending a physical.

Also read Jim Harbaugh Calls For League Action After Rival Broncos Cancel Daiyan Henley Trade

Broncos Revisit Deal Terms Following Medical Concerns

The Broncos were later given approval to revisit the terms of the deal after consulting with the NFL on Wednesday, according to a report. A source said Henley's medical evaluation did not match the information the Chargers had provided, and concerns were raised about his knee. Harbaugh said the Broncos based a pass-fail decision on a medical grade depending on whether the Chargers would accept less compensation, adding that Los Angeles refused and the deal did not go through.

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He called it a loophole the league should examine, arguing teams should not be able to use a physical to revisit agreed-upon trade terms. In my opinion, it's one of those loopholes that the league should really look into because it sets a bad precedent, continues to set a bad precedent, Harbaugh said. Really, it shouldn't be, but apparently it is. That's why it's a loophole and teams should not have the ability to do that.

It's a medical grade. It's a pass-fail for a medical grade. They told us they weren't going to pass him if it was a fourth and a fifth, which was agreed upon, and they would not pass him for that. They would pass him for a fourth and a fill in the blank.

Chargers Reject Revised Offer Tied To Injury

I don't know what to call that. NFL rules allow teams to revise draft pick compensation after a deadline deal if both sides agree, but the teams did not reach a new agreement. The trade was called off in a stunner, and the Chargers nixed the deal after the revised offer tied compensation to the injury.

Henley, a Los Angeles native and former Crenshaw High School standout, is in his fourth season with the Chargers after being selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The 26-year-old linebacker has become a regular starter, and in 56 career games he has 317 combined tackles, five sacks, four interceptions and one forced fumble. He was on the injury report in Week 9 with a shoulder injury but played 61 of the team's 70 defensive snaps.

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Harbaugh said he was thrilled to have Henley back, saying the linebacker was welcomed back with open arms and that he was happy about it. Harbaugh said Henley was back in meetings Thursday. Harbaugh also said the uncertainty put Henley through the ringer over the past few days, describing it as emotional and painful. He urged the league to consider the effect on players as it reviews the trade rules.

Harbaugh Urges League Consider Player Emotional Toll

What that put Daiyan through, you know, kind of the ringer for the last couple days. Yeah, it's emotional. It's painful. And all that's considered and should be considered by the league when they look into this loophole, Harbaugh said.

The failed trade and Harbaugh's sharp criticism add to a growing debate about how NFL teams use physicals and medical evaluations after agreed-upon deals. Harbaugh's push for a review places the issue directly before the league, which already was consulted by Denver before the Broncos revisited the terms. The Chargers kept Henley, and he returned to the team facility and meetings while the league weighs whether the rule needs changes.