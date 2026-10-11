Chargers trade linebacker Daiyan Henley to Broncos for two draft picks

The winless Chargers agreed to send linebacker Daiyan Henley to the AFC West rival Denver Broncos for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection. The move signals Los Angeles may be open to a larger rebuild.

The winless Los Angeles Chargers agreed Tuesday to trade linebacker Daiyan Henley to the AFC West rival Denver Broncos for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection.

The Chargers had no intention of becoming sellers at the NFL trade deadline. Henley, 26, was once considered a cornerstone of Los Angeles' defense. The former third-round pick blossomed into a tackling machine in 2024, recording 132 tackles, before adding 101 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions in 2025. But his production has slipped this season.

Also read Broncos Trade for Chargers LB Daiyan Henley Ahead of Deadline

Through eight games, Henley has recorded 51 tackles, half a sack and one interception. Pro Football Focus graded him at 57.6 overall earlier this season, ranking 52nd among 72 qualified linebackers, with a particularly troubling 45.5 coverage grade. For Denver, Henley provides valuable depth behind Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, strengthening the middle of an already formidable defense. The Broncos have lacked reliable coverage at inside linebacker, making Henley an intriguing addition despite his own struggles in that department.

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Chargers Trade Henley to Broncos

For the Chargers, the calculation was simple: Why risk losing Henley for nothing when his rookie contract expires after this season? After refusing to entertain offers for quarterback Justin Herbert, Henley's departure could be the first sign of a winless franchise that at 0-8 finally is acknowledging its season is beyond saving. The Chargers had been adamant for the better part of a month that they would not be sellers at the NFL trade deadline.

It speaks to how much that has changed that they are willing to trade a leader on defense to an AFC West rival. Henley, 26, was a third-round pick on the last year of his deal. The Chargers have plenty of future cap space to play with, so this might be a sign that they are open to a big blow up over the offseason.

Henley Leaves After Six Seasons

Across 56 games with the Chargers, Henley totaled 317 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble and four interceptions. His departure will mean half-season auditions in the base defense for names like Del'Shawn Phillips, Marlowe Wax and others. Honestly, it's a smart move for both franchises, even if the optics of strengthening a division rival might make Chargers fans reach for the nearest paper bag.