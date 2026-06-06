Characters More Powerful Than Voldemort in the Harry Potter Franchise

This article explores the characters in the Harry Potter franchise who are more powerful than Lord Voldemort. From Fawkes the phoenix to Albus Dumbledore, these characters have abilities that make them stand out as the most powerful in the series.

Lord Voldemort , the primary antagonist of the Harry Potter franchise, is a dark wizard intent on exterminating Muggle-born witches and wizards. He is always seeking to increase his power, but there have been several characters throughout the lore who could easily overpower him.

These characters include Fawkes, a phoenix who is completely immortal, and can be reborn from the ashes after dying. The killing curse, which is Voldemort's go-to spell, is completely useless against Fawkes, as he will simply be reborn again. Another powerful character is Aurelius Dumbledore, also known as Credence Barebone, who has immensely powerful magical abilities. He has access to spells that can destroy entire mountainsides, and can also control a highly aggressive spirit of pure chaos.

Albus Dumbledore, the uncle of Aurelius and the headmaster of Hogwarts, is also incredibly powerful. He possesses the Elder Wand, the most powerful wand in existence, and is an effective magical combatant. He is the only one that Voldemort was ever afraid of, and is known for being the greatest living wizard of his time





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