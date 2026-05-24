Characters from Marvel Television shows return to MCU

Marvel Television introduced characters like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, and more, which were later incorporated into the MCU. Other characters from TV shows got forgotten, but some are now making a comeback.

Marvel Television adapted two of Marvel 's most fun superheroes in 2018's Cloak & Dagger. The series saw Aubrey Joseph play Tyrone Johnson, aka Cloak, a superhero with the ability to transport people through darkness.

Cloak was last seen in the series 'Agents of S.H. I.E.L. D.' with Tandy Bowen. Although the broader story of the TV show probably won't be continued in the MCU, Cloak & Dagger can easily be brought back as street-level superheroes in a future project.

The character of Ms. Marvel, played by Chloe Bennet, started out as Skye before changing names to Quake, an Inhuman who has the power to create earthquakes. She was one of the most beloved parts of the TV show, and fans have had their fingers crossed that she will return in the MCU. Netflix's Defenders team is made up of four heroes.

Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones have all made their way back to the MCU via the 'Spider-Man' franchise. Since the other Defenders are back, it's only a matter of time until Iron Fist appears in the MCU. Iron Fist is a beloved Marvel Comics character who already has a place in the MCU, so it's shocking that he hasn't returned since the Netflix era





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