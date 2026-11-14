Chaparral routs Notre Dame in D2 football quarterfinals

Chaparral running back Kiko Farinas had three rushing touchdowns.

SHERMAN OAKS — A heavyweight matchup on paper quickly spiraled out of control for Notre Dame on Friday in a 63-7 loss to Chaparral in the Division 2 CIF Southern Section quarterfinals.

“We came out with a nice spark. When you play good teams like that, you have to be opportunistic,” said Notre Dame coach Evan Yabu.

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“I’m proud of the way our guys fought, truly. It was a year of growth. From my lens, you take the good with the bad. We’re not where we want to be yet, so we understand there is work to do, but it’s hard to not be proud of the guys for such a great season.

” Notre Dame had earned a 20-19 victory in their first playoff matchup against Capistrano Valley on Nov. 6 and looked to keep that momentum going on Friday. The Knights struck first with a 63-yard rushing touchdown by Noel Washington. Washington, one of the few bright spots, ended his day with 126 total yards and one rushing touchdown. Chaparral quarterback Dane Weber finished with three total touchdowns, two passing and one rushing.

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The Knights showed signs of life throughout the game, but self-inflicted errors became too much to overcome. On the Knights’ second drive, their first pass was picked off and returned for a touchdown by Kayden Dominguez, giving the Pumas a 14-7 lead. On the next drive, the Knights lost the ball on a bad snap, leading to a Pumas touchdown.

The Knights never gave up and had a promising drive, but they fumbled the ball inside the Pumas 10-yard line, leading to another touchdown and a 28-7 lead for the Pumas. The Knights didn’t get their first stop until the second half, thanks to an interception by Elijah Pullins. The Knights started with their best field position of the day and drove to the Chaparral 2-yard line.

However, another muffed handoff resulted in the Knights’ fourth turnover of the game. Deflated, the Knights gave up another touchdown. On the next possession, the Knights threw another interception, setting up a Chaparral touchdown drive to make it 56-7. The final nail in the coffin came with two minutes left in the fourth quarter, as Chaparral took a 63-7 lead.

“It’s impossible to not be optimistic or excited about what’s in front of us,” said Yabu. “Nonetheless, this is still fresh. It’s tough when you lose a special group of seniors like the ones we have. It will be an opportunity for new leadership to emerge and new people to step into new roles. ”