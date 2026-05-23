The National Education Union (NEU) has announced a nationwide strike by its more than 500,000 members, disrupting exam classes and creating significant challenges for parents seeking childcare. The union has planned the strike over pay and conditions, which will affect newly recruited teaching assistants, librarians, and dinner ladies. Critics accuse Daniel Kebede, the general secretary of the NEU, of using the strike as a means to further his political ends.

A rallying cry rang out across the Brighton Centre last month. More than 500,000 members of Britain's largest teaching union, the National Education Union (NEU), are set to walk out nationwide after Christmas, disrupting exam classes, and forcing parents to scramble to find childcare.

The strike is planned over pay and conditions, and it will include newly recruited teaching assistants, librarians, and dinner ladies. Critics accuse Daniel Kebede, the general secretary of the NEU, of using the strike ballot as a vehicle for his own political ends. Protestors outside the Holborn offices of Tradewind UK on April 30, 2026 in London to demonstrate against Tradewind UK, a recruitment agency supplying labor during an educators' strike





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Education And Labor National Education Union General Secretary Trade Union Teachers' Welfare Political Agenda Strike Ballot Left-Wing Capitalist Educational Standards

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