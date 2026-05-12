Chaotic failed heist at Bradford Jewellers leads to ram-raid

This news reports about a chaotic failed heist that occurred at Bradford Jewellers in Bradford on 11 May, resulting in ram-raiding the shop by a group of three suspects early in the day. Customers and a baby were seen fleeing the destroyed store in the middle of the attempt, and one man was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery. The failed heist left rubble, glass, and other damages on the street.

Three metal-pole wielding crooks ram-raided and stormed a jewellery shop in Bradford yesterday in a chaotic failed heist while terrified customers fled with a baby.

A gang of balaclava-clad thieves attempted a mid-morning raid on Bradford Jewellers, West Yorkshire, as plumes of smoke billowed out of the shop and the building's alarm sirens wailed. As the dramatic heist took place, four customers and a baby fled the destroyed store right next to the masked crooks who stormed in at about 11:30am on 11 May.

The attempted robbery lasted 30 seconds and the suspects only managed to breach the shop's security barriers and not the jewellery cases, failing to steal any jewellery. The three suspects used a vehicle to ram-raid the store which left rubble, glass and the vehicle's covered bumper on the street. One man was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and remains in custody





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Failed Heist Metal Bat-Wielding Thieves Ram-Raid Jewellery Shop Police Arrest Attempted Robbery

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