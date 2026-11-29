You can try out the new chaotic auto-battler game All Army Attack, as Devolver Digital has released a free demo of it on Steam.

You can try out the new chaotic auto-battler game All Army Attack, as Devolver Digital has released a free demo of it on Steam. All Army Attack has a free demo on Steam now, with Devolver Digital and Blacklight Games confirming a full 2027 release.

Players take on the role of Coop Commander, building an army with animals, plants, troops, and artillery cards. All Army Attack focuses on auto-battler runs where you draft units, beat enemies, and use resources to grow stronger. The demo highlights card combos, unit mutation, meta-progression, and boss fights across different characters and maps.. The game has you taking on the role of Coop Commander, as you'll use all sorts of animals and plants to defend your area from incoming threats.

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You'll recruit unique troops and artillery from a vast pool of cards, using them to defeat enemies and gaining resources from them to develop powerful new units. The demo is available right now onTake on the role of Coop Commander, recruiting unique troops and artillery from a vast pool of cards, defeating enemies, and using the resources gained to develop powerful new units and draft in massive reinforcements.