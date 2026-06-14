Chaos unfolds in New York City after Knicks win first NBA championship in decades

NYC celebrations turned chaotic after the Knicks won their first NBA championship in over 50 years, with police making arrests and vandalism reported.

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They capture New York Knicks fans erupting in wild celebration following a major win, showcasing their intense excitement.erupted in celebration after the Knicks won their first NBA championship in more than 50 years, but some festivities quickly turned chaotic as police made arrests and reports of vandalism surfaced across Manhattan.94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday in Texas, capturing the franchise's first championship since 1973 and sparking jubilant scenes throughout the city. In the aftermath of the historic victory, some individuals were seen causing damage in videos circulating on social media.

Police officers prepare to disperse the crowd after the New York Knicks' win against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Bryant Park in New York City, U.S., June 13, 2026. Although the championship-clinching game was played thousands of miles away, police maintained a large presence around Madison Square Garden, the Knicks' home arena.

"As we celebrate, be responsible, look out for one another, stay safe, be smart, and make this a night that reflects the very best of our city," Mamdani wrote on social media. "Let's go Knicks.

" NYPD LIFTS BAN ON KNICKS WATCH PARTIES OUTSIDE MSG FOR GAME 1 OF NBA FINALS AFTER FANS WERE TOO ROWDY New York Knicks fans climb on buses as they celebrate after they win the NBA Finals in Times Square on June 14, 2026, in New York City. Despite those calls, some celebrations turned disorderly after the final buzzer. The NYPD told Fox News Digital it expects to provide an update on the number of arrests later Sunday.

MICHAEL RAPAPORT SLAMS ZOHRAN MAMDANI OVER KNICKS POSTGAME CHAOS, VOWS 'NOT ON MY WATCH' AHEAD OF MAYORAL RUN A fan celebrates the New York Knicks' win against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, on a street near Madison Square Garden, in New York City, U.S., June 14, 2026. Emergency officials warned residents and visitors to expect road closures and traffic delays in the area surrounding Madison Square Garden.

New York Knicks fans climb on buses as they celebrate after they win the NBA Finals in Times Square on June 14, 2026, in New York City. Fox News Digital's Dan Zaksheske and Chantz Martin contributed to this report.





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