UCLA, Indiana and Ohio State all lost to unranked teams in a year where parity is the ever present theme.

But for the conference's playoff purposes, it was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad Saturday that essentially eliminated Ohio State, put Indiana in a perilous position and risked UCLA's chance of a first-round bye.

It's the Year of Parity across college football, but it's worth considering if this might be the new normal. The conferences are obviously too big. The transfer portal and NIL have become equalizers, and we're left with a bunch of good teams, but no dominant ones. Whether that's good or bad, is a matter of preference, but it has created an environment for disingenuous debates about relative strength.

Also read Top 2027 Ohio State Recruit Gets Favorable Comparison to Micah Parsons

SEC advocates love to talk about depth. Everyone beating up on each other is proof, they reason, that there are no easy weeks in the SEC. It's a logical stance, to be fair. So logical, in fact, that it can and should apply to the Big Ten and Big 12, too. Too often, when a middle-of-the-pack SEC team beats a playoff contender, it's viewed as evidence of how good the middle of the SEC is.

When the same thing happens elsewhere, somehow those games are twisted to become evidence the playoff contender was a fraud. It will be fascinating to see what the committee does with Indiana this week.

If any team deserves a little leeway, it probably should be the defending champion -- a program that has won 36 of 40 games under coach Curt Cignetti -- but there seems to be a reluctance to afford the same latitude as some of the sport's traditional powers enjoy. ) with fewer losses despite owning just one win against a team that has a winning record in the SEC will advance to the Big Ten championship game with a win against Washington next week, where they can secure an automatic playoff berth. If nothing else, Oregon's rebirth should serve as a reminder of how little separates the teams we've spent the season trying to distinguish from one another. The Hurricanes are in a comfortable position to return to the playoff, but that's not all this team is shooting for this season.

After losing in the national title game last year, Miami has bigger aspirations. For much of the season, they seemed possible, but despite clinching a berth in the ACC title game with a 28-20 win againstCoach Mario Cristobal said as much after the game: "We coached poorly, we played poorly.

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" "We didn't play to our standard. "The good news, though, is that Miami's regression over the past few weeks has coincided with the absence of receiver, who Cristobal said on Friday was about a week and a half away from returning. They shouldn't need him to beatnext week, but if this team intends to put together another postseason run, Toney's health is paramount.

He's one of the best players in college football and it's hard to understate how much more dangerous they are with him on the field.

'sHeisman candidacy in jeopardy as Ohio State fades from relevance, it opens up the likelihood that there will be a more traditional winner: a quarterback from a contending team. What's interesting about this year's race is that none of the serious candidates likely would have won in any of the previous 20ish seasons -- maybe longer..

He leads the nation in QBR and completion percentage , ranks fourth in passing yards and has an incredible touchdown to interception ratio . But there is a strange dynamic that exists with Mensah's candidacy, because he's not that best player on Miami's offense. That distinction belongs to?

With the Dawgs ranked No. 1, he'll get a lot of votes, but for as efficient as he has been -.0 QBR; 72.4 completion percentage -- his totals are underwhelming. He has yet to throw for 300 yards in a game this year, which should be understood to be a function of Georgia's style, but undoubtedly will hurt his chances.is a fascinating candidate.

Dual-threat quarterbacks always fare well in the voting, and he has led the Utes to an 11-0 record. He has continuously delivered in the clutch -- including an 85-yard touchdown pass to help seal the win againston Saturday -- but has also turned the ball over 12 times and doesn't have the same name recognition. By the time voting takes place, he could have around 3,000 yards passing and 800 yards rushing.checks all the boxes.

He ranks No. 6 in QBR, No. 16 in passing yards and has thrown 24 touchdowns to just three interceptions. Playing forThe candidate picking up steam late is Wake Forest's Gio Lopez. His numbers are nearly identical to Carr -- in fact, they're marginally better -- and he leads the nation's highest-scoring offense.failed on a two-point conversion, the Broncos faced third-and-8 with 1:36 left.

SDSU had no timeouts left, so the obvious playcall would have been to keep the ball on the ground to keep the clock moving and hopefully pick up a first down. Instead, they threw to the sideline for a gain of five yards, but it stopped the clock by going out of bounds. The play was appropriately criticized on the USA Sports broadcast in real time. From there, the safe call would have been to punt.

It would have forced the Aztecs -- again, with no timeouts -- to put together a long drive just to get into field goal territory. Instead, Danielson chose to go for it -- a calculated risk that would either end the game on the spot or give the Aztecs a decent chance to get in field position and win the game. The play never stood a chance.

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Quarterbackwas sacked, breathing new life into San Diego State, which promptly got the ball into field goal range and won it as time expired. Danielson led Boise State to the playoff two years ago and had the Broncos on the cusp of a return this year, but this was malpractice. The Broncos will host San Diego State again in two weeks in the Pac-12 title game, but their spot in the playoff is no longer a foregone conclusion.

The most obvious beneficiary is Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs' only two losses of the season are to LSU and Baylor. So, if they win out, they would be undefeated against the Group of 6 and would have a strong case to displace Boise State in the playoff.last week was a major step back, but if the Lobos win the Mountain West, they'll be in the mix..

The Bison haven't missed a beat in their first year in FBS and control their destiny in the Mountain West.. A 31-point loss to FAU is a blemish that is tough to look past, but they have the best record in the American, which puts them in the conversation..

The Flames are 10-1 and are a heavy favorite to win Conference USA, but their strength of schedule is limiting.next week and then again in the Big 12 title game, they would be sitting at 11-2 and that should be enough. Anyone who defends SEC teams playing FCS opponents, let alone this deep in the season, needs to check their bias. It's ridiculous and indefensible.isn't exactly the way to prove you are worthy of the playoff, but winning is winning.

Look for all the SEC apologists to cry for BYU to be penalized, but so long as BYU wins next week againstThe Cardinal are bowl eligible. At the start of the season, the prospect of that happening seemed grim at best. So, credit to Tavita Pritchard for coming in and reshaping what might be possible in Year 1. The last time Stanford won more than four games was 2018.

On the other side of the Bay, expectations were sky high with the arrival of Tosh Lupoi. Instead, the Golden Bears turned in one of their most disappointing seasons in modern history, raising questions about the possibility that Lupoi might not make it past Year 1. , but in their first year in FBS, they are a win away from playing for the Mountain West title.

It feels like only a matter of time before the longtime FCS power qualifies for the CFP. After cracking the AP poll at No. 22, Liberty won its 10th straight game to improve to 10-1 -- a drastic improvement from last season when the Flames went just 4-8. When Kentucky started the season 7-1, it looked like one of the best stories of the season.

Now, three straight losses later, the Wildcats are just another team in the crowd.by 28 in the fourth quarter, a young couple's argument became fodder for the ESPN broadcast, which just so happened to have Jesse Palmer, the host of ABC's The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, as the game analyst. Naturally, this moment went viral with social media left to fill in the blanks. Say it ain't so.

The Minutemen's march to a bowl game felt inevitable after a 4-0 start. But after a 34-33 loss to lowlywas just a precursor to the iconic moment that followed: a healthy pull from a fan's beer behind the sideline. Legend.