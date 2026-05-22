Chaos Rising Pokemon Trading Card Game Release Brings New Cards and Excitement

Pokémon TCG: Chaos Rising brings ultra rare and special illustration rare cards to the table. Among these are lovely illustrations of designs that showcase the artists' talents. These new cards will be traded amongst fans., With high market fluctuations, card prices could fall, according to the actual listings for the cards. It will be interesting to see the cards’ values shifting based on market conditions as their prices are constantly changing. Discover your own favourite sets, including Mega Evolution, for details about card subjects and more. Notably the release of the Mega Evolution set has inspired the release of new rare and special styles.

The latest expansion set to the Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG), Chaos Rising , has just been released, bringing with it new cards to collect or bring to the table.

However, much of the surprise was lost due to early card leaks. Players and collectors remain excited despite the leak, and many cards currently have high volatility rates as they are being listed on internet auction and sales sites. All of the sections include a link to the card on TCGPlayer, where you can check current market value prices.

For collectors and traders, the set brings ultra rare and special illustration rare cards, including designs by illustrators known for providinggorious artwork, such as the Special Red Card and Froakie Illustration Rare cards. Amongst such cards is the Ultra Rare Mega Greninja ex (100/086), which was featured on the promotional artwork of the set, as well as the details of its derivations





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Pokemon Trading Card Game Chaos Rising Ultra Rare Special Illustration Rare Mega Evolution

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