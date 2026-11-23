The US Army has once again pushed back its plan to explode a huge cache of lead laced explosives near a town in Iowa.

blow up a huge cache of lead-laced explosives The idea is exactly as horrific as it sounds. The detonation is expected to unleash a plume of lead dust that could contaminate everything from farmland to rivers to residences for hundreds of square miles.

The material, lead azide, is a highly sensitive primary explosive used to trigger the detonation of another explosive in a bomb, like TNT. It’s notorious for becoming more unstable as it ages, and now the Army is saying that its 68 drums containing nearly 9,700 pounds of the stuff at the Iowa facility have become so unstable that it needs to be destroyed immediately in a controlled detonation because it’s too dangerous to move.

Also read Army plans to invoke emergency provisions to detonate bomb-making chemicals in Iowa

The blast would take place inside concrete bunkers buried under the Earth, theoretically containing some of the spread, but not all. Historically, it hasn’t been uncommon for the military to get rid of unstable ordnance by blowing it up in the open air,.

But there are now techniques available to chemically neutralize explosive compounds, a process that breaks them down into harmless molecules, without a destructive explosion.previously, but canceled the contract because the process could take weeks and endanger the people who would have to apply the chemical treatment hands-on. Considering that this stuff could blow up at any moment at the slightest little disturbance, you can see why doing chemistry experiments one by one on each explosive drum, which would have be dug up and opened, was deemed a bad idea.

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“The chemical neutralization process requires significantly more ‘hands-on’ time and physical manipulation of the drums by personnel over a prolonged 7- to 22-day period, drastically increasing the probability of accidental, fatal detonation during handling,” the Army said, perThat isn’t to say that blowing everything sky high is a great alternative, either. Still, the blast has been repeatedly delayed amid challenges by environmental groups and some political hot potato-ing, only adding more uncertainty and confusion to residents on the ground.

Officials first pushed it to Monday, then to Tuesday, and then again to Wednesday. Environmental groups sued the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday, which granted the Army permission to carry out the blast. The Justice Department backed the Army’s authority to blow up the lead azide if there was an “immediate threat” even without approval from the EPA.

But federal courts haven’t ruled on the matter yet, and president Donald Trump on Monday ordered that the blast shouldn’t be carried out until the courts and the governor-elect Rob Sand make a decision — in what feels like a clear move to offload responsibility onto the Democratic challenger. for delaying the blast, meanwhile, was to “allow for more optimal weather conditions and all mitigation measures to be emplaced. ” For residents who just want this whole saga to be over with, it’s a nightmare. Some have already been packing their bags and preparing to leave their homes behind, only to be told that the awaited hour was yet to come..

“Anything that couldn’t be wiped down I wanted to make sure it was gone and off the property,” she said.