Chaos in Paris: Arsenal-PSG Champions League Final Sparks Riots

Riots broke out in Paris after Arsenal scored early against PSG in the Champions League final, leading to clashes with police, arrests, and use of tear gas. The violence continued through the match, marring the sporting event.

Riots erupted in the French capital just minutes after Arsenal took the lead against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. Arsenal forward Kai Havertz sparked chaos on the streets of Paris as he thundered his strike into the roof of the net within the first five minutes.

The Gunners were hoping to take home their second trophy of the season after winning the Premier League the previous week, while PSG aimed to win the coveted trophy for the second consecutive year. The scenes of violence turned into jubilation in Paris in the second half after star forward Ousmane Dembele equalized with a calmly taken penalty in the 65th minute.

French police used tear gas and baton charges against crowds in Paris who had gathered to watch the game on TV screens outside bars and cafes in sweltering heat on Saturday afternoon. Some supporters were arrested by police in full riot gear.

'The trouble started as soon as Arsenal went one-nil up,' said an onlooker. 'Chairs and bottles were thrown at the police, who then moved in to make arrests. ' Some Paris Saint-Germain fans managed to climb up scaffolding on a building close to the Rue de Rivoli, one of the main shopping streets in the French capital. This led to further trouble as officers tried to get them down.

In dramatic scenes in the French capital, PSG supporters were arrested by police in full riot gear. A PSG fan set off a flare outside PSG's home ground of Parc des Princes. Riot police grabbed hold of a PSG fan in Paris. A large crowd of PSG fans walked in the street, and riot police with shields were close to Parc des Princes.

Meanwhile, outside the Emirates, hundreds of Arsenal fans reacted jubilantly to Havertz's goal by setting off red flares. In Paris, there were further skirmishes throughout the first half of the game as some cafes turned off their televisions. Hundreds of tourists visiting nearby monuments such as Notre Dame Cathedral and the Louvre museum found themselves caught up in the trouble. Firefighters in Paris were seen working to put out flares set off by PSG fans.

Les Parisien reported that around ten people have been arrested outside PSG home ground Parc des Princes where the match was being broadcast. The French publication claimed crowds surged after Ousmane Dembele scored his equalizer, leading to another show of force from the French police. Other arrests were made close to the Champs Elysees after a bus stop was vandalized during a clash between supporters and police.

There were some 5,000 police and gendarmes on the streets of Paris on Saturday to police crowds gathering to watch the Budapest final. Football violence is becoming an increasing problem across France. Some 43 people were arrested when Paris Saint-Germain beat Arsenal to reach the European Champions League football final a year ago. Rioting broke out in Paris and in other parts of France as hooded youths fought running battles with riot police.

The worst incident took place close to the Champs Elysees when a car plowed into a group of fans. While many Paris fans traveled to Hungary this year, tens of thousands more remained on the streets of the French capital. As a precaution, France's most famous avenue was cordoned at its upper end this year, leaving fans who traveled to the center of Paris to watch the game on their phones.

The violence cast a shadow over what should have been a celebration of football, highlighting the ongoing tensions between supporters and authorities. Despite the efforts of police, the passion of the fans often spills over into chaos, turning a sporting event into a battleground. The aftermath saw cleanup crews working through the night to restore order, with many businesses left damaged and tourists shaken.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by cities hosting major sporting events, where the line between celebration and destruction can be thin. As the final whistle blew, the focus shifted from the scoreline to the social implications of such unrest, prompting calls for better crowd management and stricter penalties for those involved in violence





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