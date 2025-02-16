Chaos Erupts at 4 Nations Face-Off as USA and Canada Open with Three Fights in Nine Seconds

The highly anticipated game between the United States and Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off exploded into a chaotic brawl in the opening seconds, setting the stage for a heated matchup.

The highly anticipated game Saturday night between the United States and Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off began with a flurry of fisticuffs. Just seconds after the puck dropped, Matthew Tkachuk and Brandon Hagel engaged in a spirited scrap. The melee didn't end there, as Brady Tkachuk and Sam Bennett dropped the gloves shortly after the ensuing faceoff. Adding fuel to the fire, J.T.

Miller and Colton Parayko clashed after some jostling around Canada goaltender Jordan Binnington who had just covered the puck. The third brawl resulted in a power play for Canada, with Miller penalized for both cross-checking and fighting. Capitalizing on the opportunity, Connor McDavid put Canada on the scoreboard a couple of minutes later, giving them a 1-0 lead. The United States quickly answered back, with Jake Guentzel netting the equalizer to tie the game at 1-1. The intense pre-game atmosphere was evident as a large portion of the sellout crowd at Bell Centre booed the U.S. anthem. Fans lined up in droves, numbering in the hundreds, over 90 minutes before the game's start. The anti-American sentiment continued throughout pre-game warmups, with every U.S. player shown on the video screens met with a chorus of boos.





