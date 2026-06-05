Chaos at California high school graduation as wild brawl breaks out at ceremony

A graduation ceremony in the Central Valley erupted into chaos as several graduates traded blows, sending attendees rushing onto the field and ending with multiple arrests. The drama unfolded durin…

A graduation ceremony in the Central Valley erupted into chaos as several graduates traded blows, sending attendees rushing onto the field and ending with multiple arrests.during the graduation ceremony for Kings Canyon Unified School District’s alternative education programs at Reedley High School ’s football stadium.

The drama unfolded during a graduation ceremony for Kings Canyon Unified School District’s alternative education programs at Reedley High School’s football stadium.captured the moment the fists started flying as graduates’ names were being read. The footage showed two young men throwing punches before two others joined in. Moments later, a second altercation appeared to break out. More punches were exchanged as the video also showed a woman wearing a brown shirt striking another person.

“The whole point of graduating high school is to learn to become a better person as well,” Parlier resident Luis Tapia told ABC7. “I think they should’ve done better. They should’ve known. ”the incident was not gang-related and said he worked hard to earn his diploma after his brother was killed years ago.

According to his family, Velasquez was waiting in line to receive his diploma when another graduate allegedly insulted his late brother, triggering the confrontation as his emotions “got the best of him. ” In a statement, the district said the focus of the evening remained on celebrating graduates and credited security measures and the quick response from Reedley police, district staff, and administrators for helping resolve the situation and allowing the ceremony to continue with minimal disruption.

It is unclear whether the victim, who died at the scene, was a student. First responders transported the child and two other victims, aged 20 and 25, to the hospital. The shooting happened just after Sem Yeto High School’s commencement at Fairfield High School’s Schafer Stadium, prompting police to call it a “large-scale incident. ”The drama unfolded during a graduation ceremony for Kings Canyon Unified School District’s alternative education programs at Reedley High School’s football stadium.





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