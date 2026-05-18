Chaos and Panic at White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

The annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner was thrown into chaos and panic when a man stormed the Washington Hilton lobby and opened fire, targeting President Donald Trump. Despite the swift response from the Secret Service, the mystery surrounding the event and the criticism against it have contributed to uncertainty regarding any potential rescheduling.

The annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner was thrown into chaos and panic when a man stormed the Washington Hilton lobby and opened fire, targeting President Donald Trump .

The gunman was stopped by the Secret Service within about 30 feet of reaching the middle perimeter. Critics, such as Kelly McBride, ethics expert at the Poynter Institute, argue that the event undermines the public faith in how the press does its work and makes it appear as though the media is pals with the people they cover.

Jeff James, a retired Secret Service officer, and Anthony Cangelosi, a former Secret Service agent, both believe the Secret Service's response was successful and the agency was prepared for the lone wolf scenario. Despite the success, whether the event should be rescheduled or not is still a matter of debate. Critics argue that rescheduling would be a nod to financial and security concerns and would inevitably be a pared-down event, possibly undermining the event's original purpose.

WEIJIA JIANG OF CBS NEWS BELIEVED LAST WEEK THAT THE EVENT WOULD BE RESCHEDULED WITHIN 30 DAYS. THERE IS CONCERN HOWEVER THAT REGARDLESS OF THE PRESIDENT'S WILL, RESCHEDULING SUCH AN EVENT WITHIN 30 DAYS WOULD BE UNLIKELY, AT LEAST WITHOUT A GOVERNMENT FACILITY. Should the event be rescheduled, the association would also have to reassure the public, which might be difficult, given the negative optics of the event and the challenges to security concerns





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White House Correspondents' Association Dinner President Donald Trump Guns And Knives Secret Service Chaos And Panic Event Escalation Guns And Knives President Donald Trump Discount Donald Trump White House Hour

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