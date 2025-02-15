Chaos and Confusion at the National Nuclear Security Administration Amid Trump Administration Firings

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), responsible for overseeing the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile, was thrown into chaos as the Trump administration initiated mass firings that were abruptly paused. Employees were subjected to sudden terminations, with many receiving late-night emails informing them of their dismissal and their access to work emails being cut off. The firings, part of a larger effort to reduce the federal workforce, caused widespread confusion and uncertainty among NNSA staff.

Scenes of confusion and chaos unfolded over the last two days at the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), the civilian agency that oversees the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile, as the Trump administration's mass firings were carried out before being 'paused' on Friday.

The firings, based on interviews with several current and former NNSA employees who asked to remain anonymous, fearing retribution from the Trump administration, were part of a broader group of dismissals at the Department of Energy, where reportedly more than a thousand federal workers were terminated. It was all a result of Elon Musk's initiative to slash the federal workforce and what Musk and President Trump characterize as excessive government spending.The NNSA is a semi-autonomous agency within the Department of Energy that oversees the U.S. stockpile of thousands of nuclear weapons. Despite having the words 'National' and 'Security' in its title, it was not getting an exemption for national security, managers at the agency were told last Friday, according to an employee at NNSA who asked not to be named, fearing retribution from the Trump administration. Just days before, officials in leadership had scrambled to write descriptions for the roughly 300 probationary employees at the agency who had joined the federal workforce less than two years ago. Managers were given just 200 characters to explain why the jobs these workers did mattered. It was a tall order for the relatively obscure civilian agency that conducts a wide variety of nuclear security missions, including servicing the nation's nuclear weapons when they're not on missiles and bombers, and making extensive safety and security upgrades of the warheads. Some workers were responsible for making sure emergency response plans were in place at sites like a giant facility in Texas, where thousands of dismantled warheads are stored. Others worked to prevent terrorists and rogue nations from acquiring weapons-grade plutonium or uranium. Many had 'Q' clearances, the highest level security clearance at the Department of Energy.The Department of Energy's press office did not respond to repeated requests by NPR for comment. In the final days leading up to the firings, managers drew up lists of essential workers and pleaded to keep them. In the end, it didn't matter. On Thursday, officials were told that the vast majority of the exemptions they had asked for were denied by the Trump administration. Multiple current and former employees at the agency told NPR that scores of people were notified verbally they were fired. Many had to clear out their desks on the spot. 'It broke my heart,' says one employee who was among those who left the agency's Washington, D.C., headquarters. But what followed was even more confusing. Employees were told they would receive a letter confirming their termination. Some did, a letter seen by NPR came late at night, and minutes later their work email ceased to function. 'Per OPM instructions, DOE finds that your further employment would not be in the public interest,' it read in part. The text matched other letters seen by NPR that were sent to employees throughout the Department of Energy. The NNSA termination letter did not appear to make any specific reference to the highly-classified nuclear mission conducted by the agency. Amid the confusion, employees reached by NPR on Friday were unsure whether they still worked at the agency. 'Nobody knows if they're fired or not,' said an employee. Two employees still had work laptops and equipment. The laptops did not contain any classified information. On Friday, an employee still at NNSA told NPR that the firings are now 'paused', in part because of the chaotic way in which they unfolded. Another employee had been contacted and told that their termination had been 'rescinded'. But some worried the damage had already been done. Nuclear security is highly specialized, high-pressure work, but it's not particularly well paid, one employee told NPR. Given what's unfolded over the past 24 hours, 'why would anybody want to take these jobs?' they asked





NPR / 🏆 96. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

News NUCLEAR WEAPONS NATIONAL NUCLEAR SECURITY ADMINISTRATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FEDERAL WORKFORCE ELON MUSK DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY NATIONAL SECURITY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Administration Shakes Up State Department and National Security CouncilThe new Trump administration is making significant changes to the State Department and National Security Council, with career diplomats and national security experts leaving their posts and being replaced by administration loyalists.

Read more »

US Energy Department Seeks to Reverse Firing of Nuclear Weapons ExpertsThe US Energy Department is attempting to recall hundreds of nuclear weapons specialists it recently dismissed, raising concerns about national security. The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) terminated between 300 and 400 workers responsible for designing and maintaining the nation's nuclear arsenal. The agency reversed course after facing criticism from national security experts.

Read more »

OpenAI to Power Scientific Research and Nuclear Security at US National LaboratoriesOpenAI teams up with US National Laboratories to utilize its cutting-edge AI models for scientific breakthroughs and nuclear weapons security initiatives.

Read more »

OpenAI partners with U.S. National Laboratories on scientific research, nuclear weapons securityOpenAI on Thursday said it's signed a partnership allowing the U.S. National Laboratories to use its latest line of AI models.

Read more »

OpenAI partners with U.S. National Laboratories on research, nuclear weapons securityHayden Field is a CNBC reporter

Read more »

Trump pulls security clearance of 51 national security officialsThe officials previously wrote a letter claiming that Hunter Biden's laptop had 'all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.'

Read more »