Chanting 'USA! USA!,' thousands welcome U.S. men's soccer team to SoCal ahead of World Cup

With the World Cup set to start this week, the U.S. men's soccer team began to train in earnest in front of thousands of fans at Orange County Great Park.

U.S. men’s soccer star Christian Pulisic signs autographs for fans during a World Cup training session at Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine’s Orange County Great Park on Monday.

With the World Cup opener days away, 5,500 fans pack into Irvine’s Championship Soccer Stadium to watch the U.S. men’s national team’s lone public training session. Orange County Great Park is the World Cup base for the U.S. men’s soccer team as it prepares for its opener against Paraguay on Friday.just four days away, the U.S. team moved into its temporary home in Irvine on Monday, where the players found thousands of new Southern California neighbors waiting in line to watch them kick a ball.would be its base for at least the group stage of the tournament, the City of Irvine held a raffle for passes to see the team train in its only public workout.

Thirty-two thousand people applied and 5,500 showed up on a warm Monday morning to watch the team rush through a light 45-minute practice that was notable primarily because it was the first in which injured center backwas fully involved. Richards tore two ligaments in his left ankle playing for Crystal Palace, his English club team, on May 17 and hadn’t played or fully trained since.

The team is rushing to get him ready in the hopes he can play at some point in the three-game group stage. The Orange County Soccer Club has moved out of its home stadium, allowing crews to renovate Orange County Great Park for U.S. soccer’s World Cup camp.

But the practice was also notable because it was the first at Championship Soccer Stadium, about 50 miles southeast of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, where the U.S. will open its World Cup on Friday against Paraguay. Championship Soccer Stadium is owned and managed by the city, which has leased it to the Orange County Soccer Club of the second-tier USL Championship.

But the club was temporarily evicted in late April to make space for the national team — which is just fine with them.

“How can you not be excited about the host nation training in your facility? ” said Dan Rutstein, OCSC’s president of business operations.

“We’re proud to be associated with the U.S. national team. We wouldn’t want to ever block anything, even if we could. ”The Great Park is a sprawling 500-acre complex built on the site of the former Marine Corps Air Station El Toro, which closed in 1999 after 56 years training pilots for conflicts from World War II through the first Gulf War.

In 2001 voters approved a proposal to convert the space into a public park and nature preserve, one which now includes, among other things, five sand volleyball courts, four basketball courts, 25 tennis courts, 12 softball and baseball fields, the ice arena where the Ducks practice and 25 soccer fields, including the pristine one FIFA just installed inside the 5,500-seat stadium. Everything you need to know to watch and follow the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including start times and TV and streaming information for every game.

“The idea was that this would be a quality facility, a great park that we hope will rival San Diego’s Balboa Park and other great parks across the country,” Irvine mayor Larry Agran said. “It took a lot of nurturing, a lot of time, a lot of work. ” Bringing the World Cup — or at least a World Cup team — to Irvine also took a lot of time and work.

Agran said the city put out feelers about hosting a training base five years ago and made the first cut in 2024 when the Great Park was placed on a list of options distributed to tournament qualifiers. Over the next two years, Rutstein said, about a dozen national teams sent representatives to have a look while Sam Zapatka, the operations manager of the USMNT, said he scouted 27 facilities from Seattle to San Diego.

After his first visit to the Great Park, however, he said he stopped looking and in March the team announced it would train in Irvine. On Monday, when the players filed out of the stadium’s locker room, which FIFA expanded and upgraded, they were greeted by rhythmic clapping and chants of “USA! USA!

”“I think we’ve all been, I wouldn’t say overwhelmed, but possibly surprised by the excitement and the buzz,” said captain Tim Ream, who led the team onto the field.

“Pulling up here with 5,500 fans ready to watch a training session is incredible. “We get to train in an actual stadium with a good pitch. The support, really, from all the kids out there is amazing. You want to feel like you have a good home base, right?

So really we’re looking forward to being here. ”If the U.S. is to go deep in this World Cup, it will be carried there on Christian Pulisic’s shoulders. If it stumbles, Pulisic will get the blame. Kevin Baxter writes about soccer and hockey for the Los Angeles Times.

He has covered eight World Cups, six Olympic Games, seven World Series and a Super Bowl and has contributed to three Pulitzer Prize-winning series at The Times and Miami Herald. An essay he wrote in fifth grade was voted best in the class. He has a cool dog.





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