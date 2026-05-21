Channing Tatum’s Latest R-Rated Thriller 'Blink Twice' Coming to Amazon Prime Video (Spoiler Alert: NSFW)

In Blink Twice, tech billionaire Slater King (Tatum) meets cocktail waitress Frida at his fundraising gala, and sparks fly. He invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. It’s paradise. Wild nights blend into sun-soaked days, and everyone’s having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She’ll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive.

has added Channing Tatum ’s 2024 NSFW psychological thriller movie to its library. As of today, Prime Video subscribers can now watch Tatum as a billionaire tech mogul in Blink Twice was directed and co-written by The Batman star Zoë Kravitz in her feature directorial debut.

Besides Tatum, the movie also starred Naomi Ackie, Alia Shawkat, Christian Slater, Geena Davis, Adria Arjona, Simon Rex, Haley Joel Osment, Kyle MacLachlan, Levon Hawke, and more. It currently holds a Certified Fresh score of 74% on ‘In Blink Twice, tech billionaire Slater King (Tatum) meets cocktail waitress Frida at his fundraising gala, and sparks fly. He invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. It’s paradise.

Wild nights blend into sun-soaked days, and everyone’s having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She’ll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive.

’ The movie was also co-written by E.T. Feigenbaum. It was produced by Bruce Cohen, Kravitz, Tiffany Persons, Garret Levitz, and Tatum. The creative team included composer Chanda Dancy, director of photography Adam Newport-Berra, and editor Kathryn J. Schubert.

Besides being a fan of coming-of-age films and shows, writer Maggie Dela Paz has been writing about the movie and TV industry for more than seven years now. Besides being a fan of coming-of-age films and shows, she also enjoys watching K-Dramas and listening to her favorite K-Pop groups. Her current TV obsessions right now are FX’s The Bear and the popular anime My Hero Akademia.

A highly underrated crime movie starring Channing Tatum is worth a watch for Prime Video subscribers. Tatum’s acting career started with movies like O Brother, Where Art Thou? and G.I. Joe before breaking into mainstream Hollywood with Step Up. Soon, audiences can witness Channing Tatum’s acting skills in an intriguing and thrilling plot in Blink Twice. #PrimeVideo #BlinkTwice #ChanningTatu





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Channing Tatum Amazon Prime Video Blink Twice Zoë Kravitz NSFW Psychological Thriller

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