Channing Tatum discusses his vision for a standalone Gambit movie with a risqué tone similar to Deadpool, following his debut in 2024 and upcoming role in Avengers Doomsday.

Channing Tatum has unveiled specific creative intentions for a planned standalone Gambit movie, revealing that the project aims to capture a risqué and salacious tone comparable to the Deadpool franchise. The 46-year-old actor, who plays New Orleans-born master thief Remy LeBeau, shared these insights during an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly. This development marks a significant step in bringing the long-desired character to a dedicated solo film after decades of delays and rejections.

Standalone Gambit Film Creative Direction

Tatum explained that the creative team wanted to build a character that fit seamlessly into the established tone of Deadpool. He noted that Deadpool possessed a very specific attitude that made it difficult to integrate with many other traditional superheroes because he frequently mocked them. This unique approach allowed for a more irreverent narrative style that aligns with Gambit's inherent personality traits as a charismatic and somewhat dangerous rogue.

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The actor emphasized that the creative direction for Gambit involves leaning into his naturally sexual and naughty characteristics. Tatum stated that the team decided to create something slightly more salacious, playing on the fact that Gambit is inherently a sexual character. This decision reflects a desire to differentiate the character from standard superhero tropes and explore a grittier, more adult-oriented narrative space.

Channing Tatum Decades Long Journey To Screen

Tatum made his official debut as Remy LeBeau in the 2024 film Deadpool & Wolverine, concluding a nearly twenty-year quest to portray the fan-favorite Marvel character on the big screen. His journey began around 2006 when he auditioned for the role of Gambit. Director Matthew Vaughn met with Tatum for the part and reportedly intended to cast him if Gambit was included in the final cut of the film.

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However, Vaughn eventually exited the project, leading to Brett Ratner taking over as director of X-Men: The Last Stand. During this transition, Gambit's role was ultimately dropped from the movie. This resulted in Tatum missing his first major opportunity to play the character despite his prior interest and audition. The setback marked the beginning of a long series of missed chances for the actor.

Years later, in 2009, Tatum faced another obstacle while being considered for Gambit in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. He failed to secure the role due to a scheduling conflict with his commitment to G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra. Taylor Kitsch eventually played Gambit in that film instead. Later plans to introduce Tatum as Gambit in the 2016 film X-Men: Apocalypse also failed to materialize, leaving the actor without a platform for years.

Future Roles And Avengers Doomsday Appearance

After several years of development on a standalone movie centered on the character, Tatum finally achieved his goal with the 2024 debut. He is now set to reprise the role in Marvel's upcoming blockbuster, Avengers: Doomsday. This upcoming appearance solidifies his place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and expands the narrative possibilities for the character beyond a solo origin story.

The reveal of Tatum's vision for a standalone film highlights the evolving strategies within Marvel Studios regarding character development and tone. By targeting a more adult audience with a salacious narrative, the studio aims to diversify its superhero offerings. Fans can expect to see Tatum bring his unique interpretation of Remy LeBeau to the screen in the near future, fulfilling a long-standing industry milestone.