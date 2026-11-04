Channing Tatum Joins The Last Dino Voice Cast as Vuelta Targets 2027 Release

Channing Tatum joins the voice cast of The Last Dino, a CG-animated feature directed by Federico Milella. Global Constellation handles international sales with distribution in France, UK, and Australia.

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum is embarking on a new animated adventure by joining the voice cast of The Last Dino, an upcoming family film that explores themes of dinosaurs and time travel. The production aims to deliver an engaging cinematic experience to global audiences through its international theatrical release strategy.

The Last Dino Plot and Core Premise

The narrative centers on Rex, the son of the King of Dinosaurs, who is unexpectedly transported sixty-five million years into the future. Upon his arrival, Rex finds himself in a world where dinosaurs are extinct, and intellectual intelligence holds significantly more value than physical strength. His former royal status becomes largely insignificant in this new environment, forcing him to adjust to a society where being the largest creature no longer guarantees power.

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Rex soon joins an unexpected group of friends as he searches for a way back home. This journey challenges his beliefs about strength and leadership, teaching him that family is not solely determined by blood or status. Instead, it is defined by the people who stand by you when you need them most, making friendship and belonging central to the story.

Voices Behind the Animation

Channing Tatum is among the prominent Hollywood actors providing voices for the English-language cast of this CG-animated feature. The additional English-language voice cast includes Stewart Clarke, Mike McShane, Joseph Balderrama, Joshua Rubin, and Cory English. These actors bring the characters to life in a story that focuses on how Rex's new friends broaden his perspective beyond his royal background.

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The animation is directed by Federico Milella, who is tasked with creating the visual world of this prehistoric adventure. The film highlights relationships that require more than just physical skills, making the bonds Rex forms essential to his journey. Together, the characters tackle challenges that reshape their understanding of their places in the world.

Production and Distribution Strategy

The Last Dino is targeting international theatrical releases in 2027, marking a significant milestone for the production. The film is scheduled to have its market premiere at the American Film Market, a key event for securing global distribution rights. Global Constellation, a company affiliated with Vuelta, is handling international sales for the project.

Several major distributors have already secured deals for the film in key international territories. Confirmed distributors include KMBO in France, Sky Original in the UK and Ireland, and Umbrella in Australia and New Zealand. These agreements highlight the strong international interest in the project and its potential reach.

Market Positioning and Audience Reach

The strategic release date and distribution network suggest a broad appeal for The Last Dino. By securing deals in multiple territories, the producers aim to maximize the film's global impact. The focus on family-friendly content combined with high-profile voice talent positions the film as a contender in the animated feature market.

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As production moves forward, the team at Vuelta and Global Constellation will oversee the final stages of development. The collaboration between established Hollywood actors and international distributors underscores the ambitious scope of this animated adventure. Fans can anticipate a story that blends prehistoric action with modern themes of identity and belonging.