Channing Tatum Reveals Active Fight For Gambit Solo Movie After Avengers Doomsday Cameo

Channing Tatum advocates for a Gambit solo film despite an MCU X-Men reboot. Learn how the Multiverse could preserve his role while the franchise moves forward.

Channing Tatum has officially reignited the fight for a solo Gambit movie, stating he remains fully committed to portraying the Marvel Comics character in a dedicated feature film. This declaration follows his recent appearance as a cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and comes as fans eagerly await news on the long-delayed project.

The actor revealed that he would love to see a Gambit movie released where he continues to play the mutant thief. He affirmed that he is actively fighting for the opportunity to make the film happen, despite years of development hell that previously stalled the production process.

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Tatum specified that the project requires a very good director to realize its potential, referencing his previous intention to direct the film himself just to get it out of development hell. His comments suggest that he is not ready to rule out a solo outing for the character, even as the broader MCU landscape shifts significantly.

The upcoming X-Men reboot by Marvel Studios poses a significant hurdle to Channing Tatum's continued tenure as Gambit. Reports indicate that the role will likely be recast for the franchise's new iteration, which aims to feature younger versions of the mutants and refresh the team dynamic for a new audience.

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Age discrepancies present a major obstacle for Channing Tatum playing Gambit alongside other X-Men, particularly in romantic subplots. Critics note that Tatum may be too far apart in age from other leads to make the iconic romance with characters like Rogue work effectively on the big screen.

Inde Navarrette's casting as Rogue highlights these age concerns, as her portrayal may be too far apart in age from Tatum to make their iconic romance plausible. With the X-Men reboot seemingly aiming for younger versions of the characters, it seems that Tatum's days as Gambit in the main continuity are numbered.

A plausible route to satisfying all parties involves utilizing the MCU Multiverse to allow Channing Tatum to star in a non-canon Gambit movie. This approach would let Marvel Studios cast a younger actor for the main X-Men-focused Mutant Saga while giving fans a standalone film for Tatum's version.

This strategy mirrors the approach used by DC with its Elseworlds projects, allowing separate continuities to exist alongside the main universe. It would provide the delayed Gambit solo film that fans have waited over a decade for, while establishing it as distinct from the MCU proper.

Such a dual-path strategy offers the best chance to honor both the actor's career and the studio's need for a refreshed, younger X-Men cast in the coming years. It would need to be delicately handled to ensure the film is clearly separated from the main MCU narrative.

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Delivering a Gambit solo movie remains important for Marvel audiences who have eagerly awaited the character's expansion. While making Tatum the official MCU Gambit now seems out of the question, a Multiverse-based exception could preserve his performance and satisfy long-time fans.

The anticipation for a Gambit solo film has grown significantly since Tatum's triumphant MCU cameo, which allowed fans to finally get a glimpse of his interpretation of the character. The potential for success is high, as it would pay off a tease that has been years in the making for devoted Marvel movie fans.

Reports suggest that the role will be recast for the franchise's X-Men reboot, and it makes sense from a creative perspective to start fresh with a younger cast. However, giving Tatum a chance to play the character via a Multiverse story could potentially make everyone happy.

The MCU could have a younger Gambit be part of its X-Men-focused Mutant Saga while those desperate to see more of Channing Tatum's version get a non-canon movie. This separate film would exist adjacent to the MCU proper, offering a unique viewing experience for fans of his specific portrayal.

It would need to be delicately handled to ensure the film is clearly separated from the main MCU narrative. However, this dual-path strategy offers the best chance to honor both the actor's career and the studio's need for a refreshed, younger X-Men cast in the coming years.