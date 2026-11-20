Channing Tatum's acclaimed drama wins Sundance Grand Jury Prize and Berlin honors before hitting theaters. See details on cast, plot, and awards.

Channing Tatum is now available in theaters following a highly successful festival run that established the film as a critical darling early in the year. The motion picture made its global debut during the U.S. Dramatic Competition section of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2026. This premiere was swiftly followed by an international showcase at the main competition of the 76th Berlin International Film Festival on February 20, 2026. The rapid ascent from festival circuit to general release highlights the strong momentum the project has built among audiences and critics alike.

Awards Success and Critical Acclaim

The film has accumulated significant recognition, securing multiple prestigious accolades during its journey. It captured both the U.S. Dramatic Competition Grand Jury Prize and the U.S. Dramatic Competition Audience Award at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. The production also took home the Lumiere Award at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Industry reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, with the film holding a strong rating based on 122 reviews. These honors underscore the exceptional quality of the performances and the directorial vision behind the project.

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Narrative Focus on Young Talent

The story centers on eight-year-old Josephine, portrayed by newcomer Mason Reeves in a breakthrough performance. Josephine accidentally witnesses a brutal crime within Golden Gate Park, an event that deeply traumatizes her. The narrative explores her struggle to cope with the psychological and physical aftermath of this traumatic incident. Her parents, played by Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan, face their own internal fears while trying to help their daughter process the tragedy. The film delves into the complex dynamics of family resilience and the difficulties of addressing severe trauma with a child.

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Star-Studded Cast and Crew Details

Beyond the lead roles of Damien and Claire, the supporting cast features Philip Ettinger, Syra McCarthy, Eleanore Pienta, Michael Angelo Covino, and Dana Millican. Director Beth de Araujo helmed the project and also served as a producer alongside Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan. The producing team also included David Kaplan, Josh Peters, Marina Stabile, Mark H. Rapaport, Robina Riccitiello, Crystine Zhang, and Jordan Rapaport. This collaborative effort ensured that the sensitive subject matter was handled with the necessary depth and precision.

From Festivals to Theatrical Exhibition

The transition from the 2026 Sundance Film Festival to global cinema screens marks a significant milestone for the production. The film's ability to resonate with audiences at both Sundance and the 76th Berlin International Film Festival demonstrates its broad appeal. The critical reception, including the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award, serves as a testament to its artistic merit. Fans who followed the project through the festival circuit can now experience the full emotional impact in theaters. The widespread acclaim suggests that the film will continue to draw attention and discussion in the coming months.