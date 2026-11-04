Channing Tatum Fights for Gambit Solo Movie with Top Director

Channing Tatum reveals he is actively fighting for a Gambit solo film in the MCU, insisting on hiring a highly experienced director to avoid past failures.

Channing Tatum remains determined to secure a standalone Gambit film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor recently confirmed his active efforts to bring the Cajun mutant back to the big screen as a lead character.

Tatum Pushes for Experienced Gambit Director

Tatum stated he would love to see a solo movie produced where he continues to portray the thief with kinetic energy cards. He emphasized that his primary condition for the project is securing a very good director to realize the vision. This stance follows the troubled development history of the previous unproduced attempt at the film.

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The earlier version of the movie went through three different directors before being shelved by the studio. Tatum admitted that he and producing partner Reid Carolin initially considered directing the film themselves due to frustration and hubris. They later realized they were not ready to handle such a complex production without prior experience.

Lessons Learned from Failed Gambit Development

Tatum reflected on the period when the project stalled under 20th Century Fox before Disney acquired the studio. He recalled that Shawn Levy wanted to direct their script but ultimately focused on other projects like Deadpool and Wolverine. Tatum noted that neither he nor Carolin had the necessary facets under their belt to helm a blockbuster of that scale.

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He confessed that attempting to direct such a massive film would have been a catastrophe from which he could never have recovered. Making one of these movies requires knowing exactly what you are doing and having significant experience behind you. It cannot be someone first major move into the director chair for a franchise of this magnitude.

R-Rated Script Challenges and Current Opportunities

In October 2025, Tatum revealed the scrapped script was an R-rated romantic comedy featuring mutants having sex. He believed Disney was not yet ready to take a risk on R-rated Marvel productions at that time. However, recent box office successes suggest the landscape has shifted significantly for adult-oriented superhero content.

Deadpool and Wolverine grossed $1.338 billion worldwide, becoming the third most successful film in the post-Endgame era. It previously held the record for the highest-grossing R-rated movie until Christopher Nolan The Odyssey surpassed it. This financial success paints a much brighter picture for potential future R-rated projects.

Gambit Returns in Avengers Doomsday

Tatum confirmed he is returning to play the character in the upcoming Avengers Doomsday lineup. Marvel executives were reportedly wowed by his performance in the previous crossover film. He is now fighting for the chance to continue playing the player in future stories.

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For his return in the multiverse epic, Tatum adjusted his approach to the role. He moved away from the full Cajun accent used in the previous film to lean into a more dramatic nature. This shift aligns with the serious tone expected for the next major phase of the cinematic universe.