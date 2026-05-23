Channel 4 Struggles to Acknowledge 'Tarnished' Golden Goose Following 'Married At First Sight' Allegations

When the annual report was released for Channel 4, a show seen as a ‘progressive’ programming was hailed as the most-streamed show. However, two days prior, a documentary aired highlighting serious allegations of sexual assault and rape against male co-stars of the show. The channel has now launched an investigation and will be conducting an external review.

The timing was less than optimal. This week, Channel 4 ’s annual report publicly hailed their most-streamed show; a series, which insiders tell me, has always been viewed internally as a fine example of ‘progressive’ programming – not to mention being seen as the broadcaster’s golden goose.

There’s one problem however. Just two days before the release of that report, Married At First Sight (MAFS) had been the subject of a Panorama documentary in which two female contestants claimed they’d been raped by their co-star ‘husbands’. One said she informed both Channel 4 and the production company of the alleged assault only for the episodes to be aired anyway.

The other described being left with bruises and said her partner also threatened to have acid thrown at her. Both say the programme’s welfare protocols were not up to standard. That the channel was still praising the show after the allegations became public reveals not only the chaos at its London HQ but a reluctance of bosses to acknowledge that their golden goose is now irredeemably tarnished





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Married At First Sight Channel 4 Allegations Show Scandal Programme

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