Channel 4 has defended its decision to air a documentary featuring Huw Edwards, comparing him to murderers and dictators, after criticism from the Prime Minister and others.

Channel 4 has defended its decision to air a documentary featuring Huw Edwards, comparing him to murderers and dictators. The broadcaster said the film, titled Huw Edwards - Guilty, is in the public interest and will air on Tuesday night.

It will be the first time Edwards has spoken publicly on TV about his conviction and fall from grace. The documentary gives the disgraced BBC presenter the opportunity to share his version of the events that led to him being outed as a paedophile. Edwards was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, in September 2024 after admitting to three counts of making indecent images of children and having 41 pictures on WhatsApp.

Also read Channel 4 Faces Backlash Over Huw Edwards Documentary

The new documentary, titled Huw Edwards - Guilty, is a 60-minute film featuring extensive interviews with Edwards filmed over the course of a year, but has no input from his victims or child abuse campaigners, many of whom have condemned the documentary. Channel 4's Director of News, Digital and Audience Trust, Louisa Compton, issued a lengthy statement stressing that the documentary is in the public interest.

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Journalists Interview Criminals Without Endorsement

She said it was reasonable for people to ask why Channel 4 had made the documentary, adding that it was not a decision the broadcaster took lightly. Compton said: The circumstances and gravity are of course very different, but journalists routinely interview and hold to account people who have committed dreadful acts, including murderers, terrorists and dictators. The principle is the same: interviewing someone is not an endorsement of them.

It is an opportunity to challenge what they have done, interrogate their account and allow audiences to judge their answers for themselves. She added: Huw Edwards is not being allowed to tell his story unchallenged or on his own terms. He is questioned throughout by an experienced director; he was not paid; he had no control over the content of the film; and there were no restrictions on the questions he could be asked.

Channel 4 Stimulates Debate And Challenges Questions

Compton also said that part of Channel 4's remit is to stimulate debate and that the film raises wider and uncomfortable questions about power, trust and accountability. She concluded: We understand that some people will profoundly disagree with our decision to make this film. But discomfort is not, in itself, a reason for journalism not to ask difficult questions. We believe those questions are in the public interest.

The statement came after the Prime Minister's spokesperson said the country has no interest in hearing what Edwards has to say, while paying tribute to the victims of child sexual abuse and exploitation. Compton joined with the government in saying that behind Edwards' offences are real children and real victims, including those as young as seven, who have been abused. Edwards was one of the most prominent and trusted broadcasters in Britain.

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Clear Public Interest In Confronting Edwards Directly

He pleaded guilty to serious offences involving indecent images of children and has never publicly faced detailed questioning about his criminal behaviour or the complete collapse of his career and reputation. There is a clear public interest in confronting him with those questions rather than allowing them to remain unanswered. A short trailer sees Edwards say I'd lost the plot after being questioned over why he did what he did.

The interviewer can then be heard saying exasperatedly, Oh, come on. He has since mostly retreated from public life, returning to where he grew up in Wales, which is where the doc takes place. Channel 4 has a long and established record of investigating powerful figures and confronting serious wrongdoing.

That same journalistic instinct applies here: holding people to account sometimes means investigating them from the outside, and sometimes it means gaining access, challenging them directly and testing the account they give of their actions. We should be capable of examining difficult issues rather than looking away because we don't like what we see. Nothing about making this film diminishes the seriousness of that harm, nor does Edwards' participation entitle him to sympathy, redemption or rehabilitation. His account is there to be tested, not accepted.