Channel 4 Reality Show 'Married at First Sight' Allegedly Pushed Cast Members Into Intimacy and Dangerous Situations

A former cast member of the Channel 4 reality show 'Married at First Sight' has come forward with allegations of being 'prostituted' by TV producers and being deliberately put into dangerous situations with a volatile partner. She also claims that some of the on-set welfare staff were not professionally trained and were often hard to get hold of or delayed responding even when the cast member may have been in severe distress.

As allegations of rape and coercion swirl around the Channel 4 reality show Married at First Sight UK, another female participant has come forward with claims she was effectively 'prostituted' by TV producers who, she felt, 'pushed' and 'forced' her into acts of sexual intimacy.

She also alleged that she was deliberately put into dangerous situations with a partner she believed was volatile. Her claims come in the wake of allegations of rape made by two anonymous cast members on a BBC Panorama investigation into the programme aired earlier this month. A further alleged victim, Shona Manderson, also told the BBC she had an abortion after appearing on the show in 2023.

The latest participant to come forward tells the Daily Mail that intimacy on the show is 'very pushed' and feels like a form of prostitution, as she was forced to be intimate with her on-screen husband. She also claims that some of the on-set welfare staff were not professionally trained and were often hard to get hold of or delayed responding even when the cast member may have been in severe distress.

The show sees singles paired together by a panel of experts and then enter into non-legally binding marriages after meeting for the first time at the altar. The contestant alleges that the production team were 'very pushy' during the six-month matching process before filming for her series even began, and that she felt like she'd been love-bombed by the whole production hyping up her on-screen husband. She also claims that welfare check-ins and psychological support were lacking in her experience





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Married At First Sight Allegations Of Rape And Coercion Allegations Of Prostitution Allegations Of Dangerous Situations Allegations Of Lack Of Welfare Support Allegations Of Brainwashing Allegations Of Unprofessional Welfare Staff Allegations Of Lack Of Psychological Support Allegations Of Lack Of Welfare Check-Ins Allegations Of Lack Of On-Call Support

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