Channel 4 Commissions Russell T Davies' 'Tip Toe', A Spiritual Sequel to 'Queer As Folk'

Russell T Davies returns to Channel 4 with 'Tip Toe', a five-part drama exploring the re-emergence of prejudice within the LGBTQ+ community. Set in Manchester, twenty years after 'Queer as Folk', the series follows Leo and Clive, neighbors whose lives become increasingly tense as the world around them grows darker. 'Tip Toe' promises to be a timely and gripping tale, challenging our perceptions of safety and highlighting the urgent need for understanding and acceptance.

Channel 4 has commissioned Tip Toe, a new original drama from the multi-award-winning Russell T Davies (It's A Sin, Queer as Folk, Doctor Who), produced by Quay Street Productions (part of ITV Studios) and executive produced by Nicola Shindler (Queer as Folk, It's A Sin, Fool Me Once). The series will be directed by Peter Hoar (It's A Sin, The Last of Us, Nolly).

This will be a spiritual sequel to Queer as Folk over twenty years later, covering the contemporary LGBTQ scene as it enters darker times. Russell T. Davies returns to run 'Doctor Who', photo courtesy of BBC Davies' most recent Channel 4 drama was the extraordinary and critically acclaimed It's A Sin, which powerfully examined the devastating human story behind the 1980s AIDS crisis and went on to become Channel 4's biggest-ever instant boxset on streaming. Now, in Tip Toe, Davies will explore the most corrosive forces facing the LGBTQ+ community today, examining the danger as prejudice creeps back into our lives. Problems we thought were long gone are returning, toughened, and weaponised, until no one knows the truth from lies anymore. The five-part series will follow Leo and Clive, who live next door to each other in Manchester. Leo runs a bar on Canal Street, and Clive's an electrician with two teenage sons. But just as life should be settling down, the world around them is growing more tense. Words become weapons, opinions become radicalised, and gradually, two neighbours become deadly enemies in a tense, suburban thriller that challenges everything we consider to be safe. The series, populated with a cast of vibrant characters and underscored with Davies' trademark wit and deft humour, is an urgent yet gripping tale that brings a spotlight to bear on the re-emergence of an incipient threat. Twenty-five years later, the team behind the ground-breaking Queer as Folk, is returning to Manchester and Canal Street with this vital story that speaks not just to the queer community but to the world today. 'It's my honour to combine my old home, Channel 4, with my second home, Canal Street. This is a show I had to write because the world is getting stranger, tougher and darker, and frankly, the fight is on,' Davies shared. Nicola Shindler, Executive Producer, said, 'I am so pleased to be back working with Russell at Channel 4 and to be given the chance to tell such an important story. Tip Toe is not just a timely drama, but a captivating story shot through with Russell's brilliant wit, warmth, and devastating poignancy.' Ollie Madden, Director of Film4 and Channel 4 Drama, shared, 'It is a huge privilege to back this remarkable new series from Russell, one of the greatest writers of our time, and the man behind some of our most era-defining hits, including 'Queer as Folk' and 'It's A Sin.' We couldn't love Tip Toe more: it is funny, gripping, full of heart, and an urgent call to arms. It perfectly represents what we're about at Channel 4, and we are beyond thrilled to be working with Nicola, Russell, and Peter again on this very special show.' Tip Toe was commissioned by Madden, Director of Film4 and Channel 4 Drama, and Gemma Boswell, Commissioning Editor for Drama at Channel 4. It will be produced by Quay Street Productions (part of ITV Studios), with Shindler, Davies, and Peter Hoar serving as executive producers





bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

LGBTQ+ Russell T Davies Queer As Folk Channel 4 Drama Prejudice Manchester Canal Street Peter Hoar Nicola Shindler ITV Studios

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Matlock' Episode 11 Recap: Matty Goes Toe-to-Toe With the Human Lie DetectorKathy Bates sitting at a conference table in Matlock Episode 11

Read more »

Eli Manning defeats brother Peyton in FanDuel Kick of Destiny at Super Bowl 2025The Manning brothers went toe to toe in the Kick of Destiny at Super Bowl 2025.

Read more »

Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Emmy Russell Experiences Difficult ChildbirthEmmy Russell, granddaughter of country music legend Loretta Lynn, and her boyfriend Tyler Ward welcomed their first child after a challenging delivery. Russell experienced severe blood loss and required a transfusion, leaving her weak and unable to fully care for their newborn. Ward stepped up to provide all the necessary care for their daughter during Russell's recovery. Despite the hardships, Russell expressed gratitude for the support she received and her excitement to be a mother.

Read more »

Russell Crowe’s Supernatural Drama Conjures Up a New Streaming Home Next MonthRussell Crowe in the poster for The Pope&39;s Exorcist

Read more »

Wife's Instincts Save Husband From Deadly Toe CancerDavid Edges' toenail discoloration was initially dismissed by doctors but his wife, a skin specialist, urged him to seek further medical attention. Subungual melanoma, a rare form of skin cancer, was eventually diagnosed. The couple shares their story, urging others to be vigilant about any changes in their skin.

Read more »

Taylor Swift’s Head-to-Toe Chanel Ensemble Is Her Chicest WAG Look YetGwen Stefani has always known exactly what her 'uniform' is. Whether it's thrifted men's pants in the 'Hollaback Girl' music video or Valentino at the CMT Music Awards, Gwen's signature style is all about her unmistakable sense of identity. For the 20th anniversary of her debut solo album, 'Love. Angel. Music. Baby.

Read more »