Channel 4 Cancels Married at First Sight UK After Rape Allegations and Welfare Review

Channel 4 has axed Married at First Sight UK after 10 seasons following rape allegations by three female contestants and an independent welfare review. CEO Priya Dogra said the show had run its course.

Channel 4 has cancelled Married at First Sight UK after 10 seasons, the broadcaster confirmed Thursday. The decision follows allegations by three female contestants that they were attacked by men they were matched with on the show.

Two women alleged they were raped by their on-screen husbands. A third woman, Shona Manderson, the only woman publicly identified, accused her on-screen husband of a non-consensual sexual act, according to the BBC. The accused men have denied the allegations. At least one male cast member was arrested on suspicion of rape in June.

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Independent Review Questions Show Future

He has not been publicly identified. One woman also said her husband threatened to throw acid at her. Channel 4 CEO Priya Dogra said the decision followed an independent review of the show's welfare procedures and the broadcaster's handling of complaints. She said implementing the recommendations raised fundamental questions about the editorial proposition of a show that she believes has now run its course over 10 years.

Dogra said the review was not tasked with determining whether the allegations were true. It did not have the authority to adjudicate on the very serious allegations made by three women, she said, referring to the BBC investigation that brought the allegations to light. Britain's broadcasting regulator Ofcom has also launched an investigation. Dogra said she is very sorry for the distress those women have clearly felt.

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She added that Channel 4 has always thrived on reinvention and this is a moment to kickstart a new era of creative renewal, using the considerable budget to find the next generation of distinctive and disruptive British television. The first review, by legal firm Clyde & Co, examined welfare protocols on the show and whether Ofcom's code was breached. It examined more than 30,000 documents, 20 hours of broadcast and unbroadcast footage and conducted 15 interviews.

Legal and Welfare Reviews Criticise Oversight

Clyde & Co said CPL and Channel 4 could have undertaken a more structured longer-term review over multiple series so that any further tightening of processes and procedures could be made in response to a more holistic and long-term assessment. The second review, conducted by ex-BBC One boss Lorraine Heggessey, looked into whether changes should be made to protocols. It identified a small number of instances in which the show's established protocols had not been fully applied.

These related to contributors breaking the rules around prohibited substances. Those contributors were given a first and final warning rather than being removed from the programme, according to the review. Heggessey said that while the complexity of the production requires significant oversight from Channel 4, the network's involvement has at times led to a lack of objective scrutiny over some production decisions.

Her recommendations included separate bedrooms on couples' wedding nights and honeymoons before giving them the option to opt in to sharing a room. She also suggested reviewing the frequency with which couples are asked about the physical side of their relationship by the production team and reducing the number of couples per series. Within the couples' apartments, Heggessey suggested Channel 4 could install CCTV, use individual safe words and panic buttons, and provide lockable ensuite bathrooms.

Safety Recommendations Not Implemented After Cancellation

She also suggested various tweaks to casting including undertaking psychological testing and profiling of final contributors in person rather than via video call, alongside considering whether psychological assessments should take into account current societal trends like misogyny and attitudes to consent. As it stands, these recommendations will not be taken up as the show has been axed. Instead, new Channel 4 programmes chief David Brindley, who begins in January, will be looking after new projects.

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The previous five seasons will remain absent from Channel 4's video on demand player, although other versions from around the world are available to watch. The show originated in Denmark 13 years ago and remains huge in several territories. The American, Australian and New Zealand versions are all still available on Channel 4's VoD player. The U.S. version airs on Peacock.

Married at First Sight UK has been a huge hit for Channel 4, more so when the format was tweaked in 2021 to bring it more in line with other versions like the popular Australian one. The show follows singles who agree to marry strangers selected by relationship experts. The weddings are not legally binding, but couples go on honeymoons and move in together as cameras follow their relationships.

Executive Thanks Team For Contributor Welfare Efforts

Dogra said the show has been enjoyed by millions of viewers, made possible by the willingness of its contributors to embrace the social experiment at the heart of the show and the many talented people involved in its production. She said she is grateful to everyone at Channel 4 and CPL Productions who has worked on the show and wants to thank them for their significant efforts to protect the welfare of contributors, something which was recognised in both reviews.

She hoped the actions, in swiftly commissioning the review and taking clear and decisive steps, demonstrate Channel 4's commitment to the wellbeing of all contributors and its desire to relentlessly strengthen industry standards. CPL Productions said in a statement that the independent reviews gave it the opportunity to discuss in depth the welfare processes already in place.

It noted that the Heggessey review found that the welfare protocols were extensive, extremely thorough and of a high standard from which other productions in the industry have learnt. CPL said it has always put contributor welfare at the heart of its programme making and will continue to do so. It said CPL has worked closely with Channel 4 for many years and throughout the review process, and looks forward to working with them again in the future.

The reviews were at least the third set of external reviews launched by Channel 4 over the past decade, following one into the suicide of true crime producer John Balson and another into the behaviour of a presenter. The broadcaster said the specific allegations remain a matter for the relevant authorities.