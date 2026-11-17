Channel 4 boss Priya Dogra has been quizzed by U.K. MPs over a number of sexual abuse scandals currently plaguing the local television industry.

Channel 4 Boss Quizzed Over Russell Brand, ‘Married at First Sight’ Scandals by U.K. MPs: Internal Investigation Called ‘Shambolic and a Whitewash’boss Priya Dogra has been quizzed by British MPs over the proliferation of sexual abuse scandals currently plaguing the local television industry.

Dogra, who joined Channel 4 last December, was cross-examined at a Department for Culture, Media and Sport meeting Tuesday morning alongside the network’s chair Geoff Cooper. Committee chair Caroline Dinenage opened the meeting with questioning about Brand, saying she had spoken to one of his victims, pseudonymously called “Bella,” a former Channel 4 employee.

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After Brand was found guilty of sexually assaulting her during a video shoot for the network in 2009, Bella said in her victim impact statement she felt Channel 4 had “brushed it under the carpet. ”According to Dinenage, Bella complained again in 2023 after Channel 4 broadcast a documentary about Brand as part of the Sunday Times investigation that eventually led to him being charged with multiple counts of abuse.

He was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual misconduct earlier this month.

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“Her complaint was not investigated properly in 2009,” Dogra acknowledged. “It should have been. It wasn’t escalated properly. Alex apologized for that.

That apology stands, and it shouldn’t have happened. ” She added the network has since strengthened its whistle-blowing protocols. But Dinenage interrupted to point out that despite her complaint being ignored in 2009, Bella had complained again in 2023 to Channel 4, when the network had pledged to hold an internal investigation into Brand. According to Dinenage, Bella described that inquiry as “shambolic and a whitewash.

” “When Bella made her complaints in 2023, again it was not handled properly, and it’s almost unforgivable that happened twice,” Dogra said, adding shortly after: “I’m not sure we can apologize enough as an organization for putting her through that twice. We have apologized in public in the past and in private. ” She noted later during the Q&A session that when Bella originally complained, “There were no findings at that stage of‘s behavior.

There was sort of rumor and speculation, but there was no real finding. That has now changed. ” In addition to additional protocols, the CEO said she has also made it mandatory for all production companies Channel 4 works with to sign up to the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority. Dogra was also quizzed over its hiring practices, given Brand’s behavior was overlooked or even enabled by many people in the industry.

“In media, we create stars. That’s what TV does, that’s what film does, and they can appear larger than life,” she said.

“The backbone of this industry is freelancers, and they generally work on short-term contracts, and that sort of exacerbates, if you will, the power imbalance. ” She said the network is “creating more resources” for freelancers to help “spot patterns early on.

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” Dogra also said that “as an industry,” networks and companies would need to show “that commercial interests do not override our principles” and that broadcasters would need to be prepared to walk away “from a big show” or a “big personality” because it does not align with its values.

“I’ve had to do that on a recent show,” she added, referring to her recent decision to cancel “Married at First Sight U.K.” after allegations of sexual abuse were made by some of the contestants. Asked why she decided to cancel the show following the results of two reviews, commissioned by Channel 4, to determine whether its welfare protocols were adequate, Dogra said “I felt that the wholesale implementation of those recommendations would lead to a completely different show.

” She also said she was “uncomfortable” with “some aspects of the recommendations,” such as 24/7 recording for monitoring safety and double locking rooms and bathrooms.

“I didn’t feel that was a show that I wanted to be making,” Dogra said, adding the show’s “hefty program budget” would be reinvested in new content. But she admitted that as one of Channel 4’s most popular shows, “Married at First Sight” was “incredibly commercially attractive for us. I’m not going to sugarcoat that. ” “It was a very profitable show, and therefore, if it’s profitable, it pays for all sorts of other programming….

And so to say that it won’t be a loss to the financials would be wrong. Of course, it will. ” During the almost two-hour long session, Dogra also noted that, following allegations about comedian David Walliams, who is now being investigated for historic sexual offences, the network had “removed any programs” in which he featured. John Malkovich, Rosalind Eleazar to Star in Rebecca Reid’s London West End Play ‘History’Disney+ and Hulu App Merger Slated to Be Complete in December