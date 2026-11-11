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Channel 4 Becomes Latest Network To Delete David Walliams Shows

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Channel 4 Becomes Latest Network To Delete David Walliams Shows
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David Walliams has been scrubbed from the online archives of Channel 4 after the 'Little Britain' star was accused of preying on teenage girls.

star was accused of preying on teenage girls. He denies wrongdoing. , in which he attempted to recreate the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car. Two episodes ofA Channel 4 spokesperson told Deadline: “Following the serious allegations against David Walliams, we have decided to remove programmes in which he is featured from our platforms.

We will keep the matter under review. ”Netflix's 'The Perfect Neighbor' Beats 'Mr Nobody Against Putin' To Top Prize At UK Grierson Documentary Awardsto meet teenagers and pursue sexual contact with them. Walliams strongly refuted the allegations.

Also readDavid Walliams Named as Gag Order Celebrity Accused of Sexual Assault and Grooming

“I am not a sexual predator… I have not broken the law,” Walliams told ITV News. “I am devastated that some of the women I met ten to twenty years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me. ” He continued: “Looking back, I realise that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with… I realise I did not always take people’s feelings properly into account. That is something I regret.

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And whilst a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely and it is something that I never did. ”‘Mike Hammer’ Star, Film & Stage Actor, Dies At 85; Career In Photos

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