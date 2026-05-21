Changing Trajectory: A Woman’s Story of Menopause, HRT, and Breast Cancer

A woman in her 50s shares her experience of trying to manage menopause symptoms with HRT, only to receive a breast cancer diagnosis due to an increased dose of oestrogen. She reflects on how she changed her approach after stopping HRT and finding new therapies.

A woman in her 50s, who had tried HRT to manage menopause symptoms, received a cancer diagnosis after a routine mammogram in 2023. After two surgeries and radiotherapy, she has been given the all-clear.

She believes that the increase in oestrogen dose she received shortly before starting HRT might have contributed to her diagnosis. She felt pressured by medical consensus and her friends into trying HRT, without thorough review or consideration of other treatment options. After stopping HRT, she has found alternative therapies, such as running and strength training, to help her manage symptoms





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HRT Menopause Breast Cancer Oestrogen Dose Alternative Therapies Women's Health

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