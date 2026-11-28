Unpacking the complex histories of key local brewing companies to demystify the current state of each in terms of ownership, venues and missions.

In recent years, several of the county’s most well-known ale-and-lager enterprises have undergone ownership and organizational changes that have made it difficult for the average consumer to keep up with them.

San Diego’s brewing industry is made up of plenty of staid businesses that haven’t changed much since brewing their first ambitious batches of beer. But in recent years, several of the county’s most well-known ale-and-lager enterprises have undergone ownership and organizational changes that have made it difficult for the average consumer — and even some of their most fervent fans — to keep up with them.

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Today we’re examining three such businesses, outlining their pasts so we can best understand their present situations and how they got there. In 1992, entrepreneur Jack White opened Home Brew Mart in San Diego’s Morena District. That retail outlet sold brewing supplies to local homebrewers, some of which would go on to become renowned brewing professionals.