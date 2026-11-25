Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription, on Patreon, or on Stripe. Help us produce all of the high-quality, original content we publish week after week despite the challenges of content-scraping AI, antisocial media, inflation, and other hurdles. There are various opinions on the Chinese auto market, as shown recently ...

, but no matter what your opinion is on the Chinese economy and auto market, you have to recognize that Chinese automakers — driven by their electric leaders — are gaining more market share quickly in markets around the world, while legacy automakers from the US, Europe, and Japan are losing market share.

In particular, I just saw a headline highlighting that Chinese automakers have overtaken Japanese automakers in 6 more countries this year. That adds to the 20 markets where Chinese automakers had already surpassed Japanese automakers in market share. One thousand bonus points to anyone who can guess the six new markets before scrolling past the image below. The new markets where Chinese automakers are now outselling Japanese ones are: Brazil, Ghana, Italy, South Korea, Tunisia, and the United Kingdom.

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Again, these are spread across the globe about as much as possible. Chinese auto companies, especially due to their insanely competitive electric vehicles, are overtaking the old guard in one corner of the world after another..

“Chinese carmakers stand out for their competitive pricing, EV portfolios and market-specific advantages such as localisation, said Tatiana Hristov, the company’s director of global vehicle sales forecasts,”Of course, EV demand has also risen due to the ongoing oil wars going on in the world, most notably now the US war on Iran. “Chinese brands benefit in particular because they are normally cheaper, so they are more attractive to consumers who are increasingly price sensitive under the oil shock,” noted Xu Tianchen, an economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

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“Chinese brands benefit in particular because they are normally cheaper, so they are more attractive to consumers who are increasingly price sensitive under the oil shock. ” Good point. I think the question now is not whether Chinese automakers will continue to surpass Japanese automakers in markets around the globe, but rather which ones will be next. And how many markets will flip in 2027?

We shall see…. CleanTechnica as its editor-in-chief and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about electric vehicles and renewable energy at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao.