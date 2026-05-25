Changes Ahead for Season 2 of Dutton Ranch

The upcoming season of Dutton Ranch, a Paramount+ series based on the hit Yellowstone universe, will see major changes, as the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, is expected to become more involved. Several cast members have revealed that they have never met Sheridan, even though he remains an executive producer.

Dutton Ranch is already a big hit for Paramount+, but there will be big changes ahead for Season 2, and it looks like the man whose name is most closely associated with the show, and indeed, the wider Yellowstone universe, will have to get more involved.

Because, as of right now, several cast members have revealed that they've never even met the man, the myth, the legend that is Taylor Sheridan. Although the Paramount+ series spins out of Sheridan’s flagship hit Yellowstone, several new cast members have revealed that they didn’t work with Sheridan on set ‘at all.

’ Speaking recently, actors including James Eddie, Sterlin English, Marc Menchaca, and Juan Pablo Raba said they didn’t meet the franchise creator during production, even though Sheridan remains attached to the series as an executive producer. The series was created by Chad Feehan, who also worked as the Season 1 showrunner, with Sheridan serving as executive producer.

According to Menchaca, the cast was still in steady hands thanks to director and executive producer Christina Alexandra Voros, who has long been described as one of Sheridan’s most-trusted collaborators. Feehan will be replaced as showrunner for Season 2, having reportedly clashed with the show’s stars and Sheridan himself, while Menchaca said Voros ‘steered the ship’ throughout filming





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Yellowstone Universe Dutton Ranch Season 2 Changes Taylor Sheridan Paramount+ Series

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