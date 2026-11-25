Your TV's refresh rate might be set to 60fps by default, but you can change that.

from today, their head would likely explode. In addition to the seemingly limitless amount of content one can find and interact with on a modern television, yourBuried deep in your Roku TV's settings is a way to alter the refresh rate, and there's a very specific reason that you might want to do that.

Most Roku TVs default to a. While that's going to be perfectly fine for some situations, it doesn't make for the most theatrical viewing experience — for the most part, movies are filmed and projected at 24fps. It's the standard, and it has defined the way movies look and feel for decades. When you go to the movie theater, you're watching a 24fps output.

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Roku allows you to alter your TV's refresh rate to match that, offering something a bit closer to the original intent of those films. , but most of that discourse seems centered around colors and contrast. Those things are important, but if you really want to achieve a"movie look," then you'll want to change the refresh rate.

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It's a one-click and done solution, as it will self-adjust itself to match the native refresh rate of any movie or TV show you put on. Because films have a native refresh rate of 24fps,will now run them as such. The same goes for TV shows, which may be filmed at 30 or 60fps. It's a tiny adjustment, but it's one that will make your viewing experience even better.