TVs need some tweaks to look their best.

Most TVs don’t perform well right out of the box, but a few changes can help you get the best possible performance from your new purchase.

﻿ Most TVs don’t perform well right out of the box, but a few changes can help you get the best possible performance from your new purchase. ﻿is a senior reviewer covering TVs and audio. He has over 20 years experience in AV, and has previously been on staff at Digital Trends and Reviewed. It’s the season of great deals on TVs.

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But once you get a new one home and set it up in your living room, it might not meet expectations when you turn it on. Maybe it’s overly bright, or things just look… off. Luckily, there are some easy tweaks you can make so that new, expensive purchase looks its best.