Change these Fitbit Edge settings for a better experience

The Fitbit Edge marries solid hardware with an easy-to-use operating system. Making some subtle changes can help you get more out of the stylish wearable.

As with any tracker, there are a variety of settings on the Edge you can change to optimize your experience, from customizing its clock through to making it a bit more deadlift-friendly.

None of these tweaks are strictly necessary, but you'll probably be glad to have them ready should the need arise. One of the first things you should change is your Edge's watch face, or as Google refers to it, clock face. It's not just about style — some faces support more tiles than others, letting you check stats like calorie burn and heart rate at a glance, not just the time or weather.

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The best ones in that regard are the Modular faces, which allow up to four or five tiles. Connections > > Watch faces > Clocks. On your Edge, you can swap installed faces at will by tapping and holding the screen. , again found under device settings in the Health app.

This determines whether the physical button is on the left or right relative to onscreen content. You may need to flip orientation if you find that you're accidentally hitting the button during certain activities. When deadlifting, for example, I find that the straps I wear can easily bump up against a tracker's buttons unless I wear the device higher up on my arm.

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If you're syncing data with a third-party service or just want fewer distractions, it may be worth disabling Coach Insights in Google Health. In the app, go to. That way, you won't get unprompted summaries and advice popping up on your phone during the day. These might be completely pointless if you're a fitness veteran — someone who can run a 10K or squat 400 pounds probably doesn't need to be told what their data means.

Under device settings in Google Health, you can configureto always use your phone for location data instead of relying on the Edge's built-in GPS. This may significantly stretch out battery life, but be warned — you won't get any location data at all if you leave your phone behind. That could be a major problem with activities where carrying your phone is impractical, like swimming.

If that's a concern, it's best to leave GPS settings onIf battery life is a high priority, be sure to also leavenotes that the feature shrinks maximum battery life from seven days to around two. Real-world performance could be less, especially if onboard GPS is running. You should definitely switch the always-on display off if you're about to run a marathon or tend to forget about charging. Lastly, consider charging your Edge a little bit every day.

When your battery is running on fumes, even five minutes of charging may be enough to restore a full day's use. For those speeds, you do need to combine your cable with a 30W power adapter, but tossing your Edge on the charger while you shower is a great way to reduce battery anxiety.