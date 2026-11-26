One of the most prominent features on the Moon is one we can’t regularly see, at least not completely.

Flyover image from LRO of the Moon's South Pole, along with named craters in the area. Credit: NASA Scientific Visualization Studio One of the most prominent features on the Moon is one we can’t regularly see, at least not completely.

The South Pole-Aitken basin is one of the largest, oldest, and deepest impact craters on the Moon, and until recently we’ve only been able to observe it from afar - and even then only when we sent orbiters around to the far side, which is never in direct line of sight with the Earth. Recently China has been busily sending landers and rovers to the site, and a new paper, published in Science Advances, details the actual samples returned to Earth by the Chang’e-6 mission and combines them with the in-situ data from the Chang’e-4 mission and rover.

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Those details combine to form a complete geological history of the major impacts that formed the basin, and some insight into the age of other impact craters scattered throughout the solar system. A sense of scale and time helps in understanding the SPA. It’s roughly 2,200 kilometers across, making it similar in length to the north-south axis of mainland China. And it runs up to 10 kilometers deep, much deeper than any comparable land-based feature on Earth.